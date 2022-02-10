TikTok Has Me Obsessed With Heart-Shaped Makeup & It’s All I Want for V-Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Heart-eye filters. Negative space heart makeup. Heart-shaped products. TikTok has Valentine’s Day makeup on lock, with folks leaning into the holiday in the coolest ways. It has me, as single as I am, wanting to celebrate V-Day with all the heart-shaped products on the market. And there are a ton this year, both returning old favorites and new innovative products. Seriously, I’m obsessed.

Valentine’s Day makeup doesn’t have to be just pink or red, either. I’m seeing some really killer black heart shapes created right into eyeshadow looks. I’m not sure if I have the skills — or the patience — to draw on each of these hearts but I can shop heart-shaped products that will fit right into my routine. These are products you’ll use all year round because we don’t waste makeup here.

Colourpop’s ultra-popular heart-shaped blush is back this year and new brands are getting into the action, too. Dose of Colors’ blush literally creates a heart shape onto your face making it the cutest way to get in on the rosy cheek trend. Keep reading and shop more of my favorites from this season.

ColourPop Pressed Powder Blush

The cutest — and most pigmented — blushes are back this year after selling out like crazy last Valentine’s Day. Choose from six shades or grab more than one at this affordable price.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Core Lip Shine

Every time I see this affordable lip tint on my FYP, I realize I need it in my life. All eight shades are so pretty and the moisturizing heart-shaped core is so fun.

Dose of Colors Limited Edition Heart Cheeks Blush Stick

Dose of Colors’ first blush stick comes in this adorable heart shape for an easy stamp-and-blend application. Choose from two colors or grab the Collector’s Set.

Kaja Love Swipe Lightweight Cushiony Lip Mousse

This air-whipped lip mousse feels velvety on the lips and much more hydrating than other lip mousses I’ve tried. Plus, the packaging could not get cuter. And this isn’t the only Kaja heart-shaped product I’m obsessed with! Try the Heart Melter Lip Gloss Stick and Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush, too.

Holika Holika Heart Crush Velvet Lipstick

A classic orange-red lipstick in a perfect heart shape? Yes, please.