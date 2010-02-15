Valentine’s Day Romance All Year Long

Valentine’s Day just passed and it conjured up thoughts of love and romance but whether or not you had someone to share those feelings with you can still look romantic whenever you desire with a few tips and tricks. The look and feeling can last all year and works on any day of the week. The key is to think pink and go for a soft and sexy makeup looks paired with super seductive hair that will inspire you to surround yourself with loving energy.

Keep skin smooth and silky by applying a face primer like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer on your face and also your body to help skin radiate beauty and encourage soft touches. Apply shimmering shadows to the eyes that sparkle and glow like NYC Sparkle Dust in Pink Champagne and brush on rich mascara for flirty full lashes like Make Up For Ever’s Smoky Lash in Extra Black. Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in Perfect Pink is a legendary universal shade of pink that works on any woman and keeps the kisses coming.

Curl your hair with a fat barreled hot iron and then flip your head over and give it a spray with Big Sexy Hair Full and Wild Flip It Spray. It leaves your hair tousled to perfection.

Now spritz on your favorite perfume and make sure to wear sexy lingerie even under your casual day cloths and I guarantee Valentine’s Day will be everyday!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.