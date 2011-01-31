Valentine’s Day Hair: Just Add An Accessory

Accessories have become all the rage lately, and if you want to try the trend but aren’t all about the flair and bows, trying a simple clip may be a better option. Dominick Pucciarello of Mizu Salon showed us how to get a simple tousled style swept off the side (a la Mad Men) which could work just perfectly for your Valentine’s Day date.

Follow his tips below for a soft, romantic take on accessorizing your locks.

Step 1:

Prep the hair with some sort of smoothing serum – if you have fine hair, use Oribe’s Volumista Mist to add texture to the hair.

Step 2:

If you wear your hair to a side, go to “your” side and sweep into a deep side part. Grab the front piece and pull it forward and swoop it back towards the ear, leaving a bit of volume.

Step 3:

And pin it back – simple and easy. Stay away from bobby pins because they’re not very flattering. Instead, use a plain hair clip by goody. Dominick used Goody’s Brunette Oval Bobby Slides. After you pin, take a smoothing serum or hairspray to give it a little bit of hold.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High, Model: Katharina Rembi of Supreme