Valentine’s Day Hair: Just Add An Accessory

Accessories have become all the rage lately, and if you want to try the trend but aren’t all about the flair and bows, trying a simple clip may be a better option. Dominick Pucciarello of Mizu Salon showed us how to get a simple tousled style swept off the side (a la Mad Men) which could work just perfectly for your Valentine’s Day date.
Follow his tips below for a soft, romantic take on accessorizing your locks.
Step 1:
Prep the hair with some sort of smoothing serum – if you have fine hair, use Oribe’s Volumista Mist to add texture to the hair.
Step 2:
If you wear your hair to a side, go to “your” side and sweep into a deep side part. Grab the front piece and pull it forward and swoop it back towards the ear, leaving a bit of volume.
Step 3:
And pin it back – simple and easy. Stay away from bobby pins because they’re not very flattering. Instead, use a plain hair clip by goody. Dominick used Goody’s Brunette Oval Bobby Slides. After you pin, take a smoothing serum or hairspray to give it a little bit of hold.
Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High, Model: Katharina Rembi of Supreme