Valentine’s Day Hair Ideas: Waves, Ponytails & Sleek Styles

Valentine’s Day is coming up faster than we could ever imagine. Picking out the perfect outfit, makeup look and hairstyle is essential. Let’s be serious, you’re already freaking out about finding the perfect dress for your date and you might not even know who you’re going out with yet! Luckily, Beauty High wants to help you solve all of those problems, starting with fabulous hairstyle ideas for your special date.
The straight blowout is the obvious choice for a date because it always looks good. Shiny, straight hair also allows you to play up your makeup without looking over-done. Add some anti-frizz serum to hair before you go out to keep hair slick and shiny.
If you like to have your hair out of the way, play into every guy's cheerleader fantasy with this bouncy ponytail. Use a curling iron to make make soft curls after putting hair up.
Try a half-up/half-down hairstyle with waves for a girly look. Choose to rock waves or straight hair with this style.
The low braided-bun always looks chic and much more difficult than it is.
Tip: Use clear elastics to hold hair in both the braid and bun.
An over-exaggerated part is always a fun style to bring back from the eighties. Try pinning your hair back in a side-part.
Slick the middle of your hair back leaving the rest straight and down. This is a sleek variation on the classic blowout.
Men love natural-looking long hair -- wear your hair down in loose, soft waves and give them what they want.
This is a sophisticated twist on the regular ponytail. Wrap a strand of hair around your pony-elastic and pin it with a bobby-pin for a seamless-looking ponytail.
Every guy loves Veronica Lake, do they not? Try her classic side-part with curls for a romantic old-hollywood look.
Wild waves are a little bit bed-head and therefore, sexy. Vamp up your look with the ultimate rock n' roll hairstyle.