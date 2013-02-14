Valentine’s Day Beauty: Quick Essentials To Get Date Night Ready

Tonight is Valentine’s, and for those who are heading out on the town with your sweetie (or intended sweetie), you’ll want to absolutely kill it on the beauty front. Let’s face it: this is the date night equivalent of the Super Bowl, so you’ll want to go in looking like you’re in it to win it.
We’ve rounded up some of our must-have essentials for getting date night ready on one of the most romantic nights of the year. From glowing skin to voluminous hair to the perfect fragrance, these products are sure to get you date night ready in a hurry. Have fun out there!
Kissable lips are super important on Valentine's Day (isn't that the whole point of the holiday?), so make sure your lips are pretty and soft. After exfoliating with a washcloth, apply this nourishing lip butter with a hint of tint to enhance your own natural lip color for a beautiful date night look.
Korres Lip Butter in Jasmine, $12, sephora.com
You'll want a gorgeous glow really quickly, which is when this palette comes in handy. It's ultra sheer, blendable and comes with a bronzer veil, two cheek veils and two glow veils for a perfect complexion when you've got to get date night ready in ten text messages flat.
Laura Mercier Bonne Mine, $48, lauramercier.com
You never know what kind of skin will show where, so it's better to just be prepared. This home waxing kit can take hair off the bikini line, legs, underarms - wherever you need it most. Plus, it's fast and super easy for times when you've forgotten to shave your legs.
Completely Bare Salon Quality Bikini & Body Wax Kit, $16.99, amazon.com
Glowing skin is the name of the game on Valentine's Day, and this luminizing tinted moisturizer gives you just enough color with great coverage and a lit-from-within complexion that's sure to get you noticed.
Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint, $38, jouercosmetics.com
Crazy spider-like lashes are a no go on big date nights. This amazing mascara gives you great volume and length without the dreaded clumps that can happen with other mascaras. Valentine's is not the night for clumps.
COVERGIRL Clump Crusher by LashBlast Mascara, $6.99, soap.com
If you want a lovely fragrance that will set the mood for the night, take this purse-sized blend of 100% natural essential oils meant to inspire you through the art of scent. This lovely rollerball essential oil blend is meant to keep you focused and to help with a little will power, which is key when your date is so cute.
21 Drops #19 Will Power Fragrance, $29, 21drops.com
If your love for your date is as large as the Empire State Building, consider this gorgeous combination of mandarin zest, spicy nutmeg, roses, pink peonies and vanilla. It's alluring and ideal for that date with The One.
Bond No. 9 I Love New York For Her, $105, bondno9.com
A little lip color must be applied, so why not spread the Valentine's love by wearing a lip color that has impact on the world as well as your look? This high shine, deeply pigmented gloss will give you great color, and each purchase helps benefit the Laura Mercier Ovarian Cancer Fund.
Laura Mercier Rose Hope Lip Glacé, $24, lauramercier.com
This treatment gives your hair a healthy glow and can replenish lost moisture for incredible softness and health. Plus, it smoothes flyaways and can help give you incredible shine, which is key for a great date night look.
Matrix Biolage Exquisite Oil Replenishing Treatment, $22, visit Matrix.com for salon locations
Soft glowing skin is a must, and this argan oil infused body cream from the maker of the legendary hair products will give you soft, touchable skin that simply glows with health. Slather it on right out of the shower and let it air dry for can't be missed, touchable skin.
Moroccanoil Body Butter, $52, moroccanoil.com
The last thing you want on Valentine's Day is flat, lifeless hair. This gorgeous spray lasts 48 hours and will seal any hairstyle with volume that isn't sticky or stiff, leaving hair soft and touchable.
Alterna Bamboo 48 Hour Sustainable Volume Spray, $24, shop.nordstrom.com
You need a lip gloss fast, but you can't make up your mind on which color. This portable palette of four glosses is perfect for touch ups throughout the night and all of the colors coordinate so you can blend to customize your look. Plus, the formula makes your lips crazy soft.
CARGO Lip Gloss Quad in Oceania, $24, cargocosmetics.com