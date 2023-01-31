Give Yourself These Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts — You Deserve It

I may be single but I have a list of things I want for Valentine’s Day. We deserve gifts too, right? I have my eyes on Adore Me’s new lingerie collection, Rellery’s heart necklaces and Lego flowers (so cool!), to start. Valentine’s Day beauty gifts are also a must-have, especially when they come in the cutest heart-shaped packaging. This year, there are more and more V-day collections from our favorite brands and even some exclusive colors.

These are the kinds of gifts you can buy yourself, your friends as a little Galentine’s Day moment, your sibling — really, anyone in your life. Wrap it in a pink scarf and pop a ribbon on it and you have a pretty affordable gift. Of course, you don’t have to give these gifts to anyone but yourself. I’ll be shopping and watching rom-coms on Netflix. Join me and grab some of these cute new products, below.

ColourPop Pressed Powder Blush

In the last few years, ColourPop has rolled out these heart-shaped blushes and they sell out right away. Grab your fave shade now and it’ll make you smile months from now.

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ On A Date

This new floral fragrance is literally called On a Date so it’s perfect for the romantic holiday. It has notes of black currant liquor accord, Isparta rose petal and patchouli so it’s a light — not overpowering — scent.

ReFa Heart Brush (Rose Gold)

Upgrade your brush to this adorable heart-shaped one that promises to detangle and adds sheen for low stress brushing.

Pat McGrath Labs Love Collection MTHRSHP Eye Shadow Palette

Dame Pat McGrath’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection is not to be missed, including this palette you’ll wear all year long.

AppleDoll True Love Blush

This creamy blush’s heart shape is just for fun — it’ll look great on your no matter the occasion.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre 3.4 fl. oz. Eau de Toilette Twist and Spray Set

What’s more iconic than Chanel’s floral-fruity fragrance? This set gets you a full size and a chic travel spray.

Kaja Jelly Charm Glazed Lip Stain & Blush With Keychain

If you don’t want to spend a lot but want to make a big impact, how about this adorable lip and blush stain with attached charms?

Natura Ilía Eau De Parfum

With top notes of red fruits, pink pomelo, orange blossom and bergamot, this floral fragrance has a subtle fruity vibe. Its heart notes are white flowers, Muguet, jasmine, gardenia, freesia and rose, with base notes of vanilla, Tonka fava, amber and musk.

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence

This peptide-infused essence works to firms and resurface skin, while fermented honey and botanical extracts balance the skin’s natural microbiome. Plus, it’s a pretty pink color.

Valdé Armor + Refillable Lip Set

Valdé’s Vessel (which holds the refillable lipstick, balm and liquid formulas) is basically a piece of art and you’ll have it forever. This set lets you choose your lippie, plus comes with engraving.

Lush Black Rose Bath Bomb

Give the Wednesday Addams in your life a darker take on the holiday with this black bath bomb that features scents of rose and lemon oils.