Val Garland Supports The Matte Lip Look Backstage At NYFW

There’s already been a lot of hype and buzz about the concept of a “matte lip;” how can it be done, should it be done, can it be worn every day? We caught up with makeup pro Val Garland for MAC Cosmetics backstage at Monique Lhuillier to find out her thoughts on the look, and how to best prep and execute it. “A matte lip IS wearable for real life,” Garland reveals, “plus, it will last longer.” You must do your homework prior to trying the look, however; “make sure your lips are soft, with no dryness.”

The trick is to scrub and exfoliate the lips first, then put the color on only ONCE.” Garland says not to reapply the look as it will last, and the matteness of it will dry your lips out, so be sure to do an overnight treatment to replenish the lip moisture. You can buy matte lip color (Garland likes MAC’s Ruby Woo lipstick), or you can apply some powder or even blush on top of your favorite vibrant lipstick to matte it out.

