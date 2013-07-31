Is This the New Vajazzle? London Colorist Now Offers “Downstairs Dye” Job

Just when it feels like any other normal Wednesday, you come across something that makes you look at the world a little bit differently. Listen to this: London colorist Alex Brownsell of Bleach salon is now offering a “downstairs dye” job, which is exactly what it sounds like. Yes, in an inspiring move people have started dyeing the hair down there to match their manes, a true show of dedication and one-up to past trends like Vajazzling, geometric shapes and the archaic bikini wax.

According to Brownsell, her salon, Bleach, offers multicolor, tie-dye and leopard print styles among others, which is a pretty big range given how much they have to work with. Beyond the practically endless options and learning that it’s pretty much painless, we’d rather not think about the details.

We live by the “to each their own” motto, so if this feels like your thing, get ready: Bleach is coming out with their own line of products in October, and Brownsell’s hoping to open a New York location by the end of the year. Whether or not they’ll offer downstairs dye jobs is undetermined, so you’ve got some time to make up your mind. One thing to think about, though: What about the roots?

Image via Istock



[The Cut]