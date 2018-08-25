StyleCaster
15 Top-Notch Vaginal Products to Keep You Healthy Down There

15 Top-Notch Vaginal Products to Keep You Healthy Down There

by
15 Top-Notch Vaginal Products to Keep You Healthy Down There
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Whoever said vaginal health begins and ends with your period…probably isn’t a woman. As we all know, the space between our legs houses precious cargo that needs (and rightfully) deserves all of the TLC it can get. The health of your vagina depends on a few things, but a balanced pH–or even mix of good and bad bacteria–is paramount. Unfortunately, there’s a set of all-too-common habits and products that can throw that balance off, such as fragranced body washes, harsh hair removal or even the food you eat.

But thankfully, there are just as many women-first brands making our lives a whole lot easier with all kinds of cleansers, exfoliators and even panties dedicated to making our vaginas happier and healthier by the day. Ahead are the top-rated ones that should definitely be on your radar.

STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | LOVE WELLNESS pH Balancing Cleanser
LOVE WELLNESS pH Balancing Cleanser

This OB/GYN-approved wash is made with all natural ingredients that won't disturb your vagina's microbiome. (Fun fact: this brand is founded by Lo Bosworth.)

$29.99 at LOVE WELLNESS (starts shipping week of 8/27)

Photo: LOVE WELLNESS
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | LOVE WELLNESS Good Girl Probiotics
LOVE WELLNESS Good Girl Probiotics

Probiotics are basically fruits and veggies for your vagina and this one is formulated with bacterial strains that "occur naturally in the vagina ecosystem" so you can steady your pH level and fight off germs.

$24.99 at LOVE WELLNESS

Photo: LOVE WELLNESS
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | Queen V Make It Reign
Queen V Make It Reign

Made with green tea, mango and chamomile extracts, this gyno-recommended, dye-free and paraben-free body wash is safe to use between your legs.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Queen V
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | Queen V Spray Bay Bay
Queen V Spray Bay Bay

"Never mist a spot" when you freshen up your nether regions with this aloe-based, intimate moisturizing spritz.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Queen V
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | SweetSpot Labs Neroli Mandarin Gentle Feminine Wash
SweetSpot Labs Neroli Mandarin Gentle Feminine Wash

Free of glycerin, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, soy and dairy ingredients, this doctor-approved wash contains coconut-derived cleansers for keeping your pH in check.

Available at Amazon

Photo: SweetSpot Labs
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | SweetSpot Labs On-The-Go Multi-Wipes
SweetSpot Labs On-The-Go Multi-Wipes

Keep these on-the-go wipes in your purse or gym bag for when you need to freshen up "down there" after a workout or during your period.

$2.99 at Target

Photo: SweetSpot Labs
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | DeoDoc Intimate Calming Oil
DeoDoc Intimate Calming Oil

This woman doctor-owned brand includes a set of luxurious, but affordable vagina-focused products, including this oil blend for soothing sensitive skin of the vulva.

$25 at DeoDoc

Photo: DeoDoc
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | DeoDoc Intimate Shaving Foam
DeoDoc Intimate Shaving Foam

This foam was designed specifically for the sensitive bikini area, so you can stop cringing every time you shave at home.

$16 at DeoDoc

Photo: DeoDoc
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | Sweet Cookies Cookie Wash
Sweet Cookies Cookie Wash

This organic, hand-made wash is made with saponified olive oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, shea butter, rosemary extract and coconut oil to leave the outside of the vagina supple and soft.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Sweet Cookies
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | Down There Goodwipes
Down There Goodwipes

Alcohol-free and hypoallergenic, these wipes are the perfect purse companion, especially during your period or after a strenuous workout.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Goodwipes
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | Summer's Eve Deodorant Spray
Summer's Eve Deodorant Spray

Gynecologist-tested and hypoallergenic, this spray neutralizes odor and also leaves the skin between your legs soft, thanks to a formulation that includes Vitamin E.

$2.99 at Target

Photo: Summer's Eve
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | The Perfect V Gentle Exfoliator
The Perfect V Gentle Exfoliator

The natural AHA acids and jojoba oil in this cream correct the damaging effects of harsh hair removal, while also leaving the skin soft and supple.

$34 at The Perfect V

Photo: The Perfect V
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | The Perfect V Very V Intensive Cream
The Perfect V Very V Intensive Cream

This luxurious lotion not only hydrates the skin; it's also made with salicylic acid to heal and alleviate in-grown hairs.

$48 at The Perfect V

Photo: The Perfect V
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | Thinx Cotton Bikini Panties
Thinx Cotton Bikini Panties

These period-proof undies hold the blood equivalent of 1 1/2 tampons so you don't need to bother with "ordinary" protection ever again.

$32 at Thinx

Photo: Thinx
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Vaginal Health | Panty Fresh 4-in-1 Pack
Panty Fresh 4-in-1 Pack

When you've got a quick trip on the calendar, this suitcase staple includes a reusable, no-show panty, pantyliner, feminine wipe and bag to throw it all in after.

$10 at Panty Fresh

Photo: Panty Fresh

