The Latest NSFW Beauty Trend Is… 3D Vagina Nail Art

If you’re looking for something bold and eye-catching for your next manicure (or should we say, womanicure), look no further than the 3D vagina nail art trend sweeping the beauty blogosphere.

Currently, you can receive the vulva-inspired nails at Finger Bang, an appropriately named nail salon in Portland, Oregon. The trend caught steam after Finger Bang artist, Asa Bree, shared a photo of her vagina-like nail creation on Instagram. To get the vagina looking as realistic possible, Bree used five shades of pink before finishing the whole thing off with a pearl. “✨ PUSSY✨POWER✨,” she captioned her Instagram photo.

Since her Instagram, Bree has inspired nail artists around the country to try out their own vagina designs, including some with screaming faces in them. The NSFW trend has become so popular that some artists have even taken up painting penises and nipples.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Bree opened up about how, along with making people’s hands look cute AF, her nail art is also meant to negate any stigma associated with the vagina.

“It’s a female body part, and I don’t think it’s anything to be ashamed of,” she said. “It’s definitely a conversation piece that focuses the light on so many issues. From art, women’s rights, acceptance, self-love, and learning to love another person for who they are and not what you want them to be.”

While it’s a beauty trend we’re still on the fence with (though, you never know, we might show up to work tomorrow with 10 vaginas on our fingers), women’s rights is something we can always get behind.