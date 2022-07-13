‘Vabbing’ Is the Latest TikTok Trend That Uses Vaginal Fluid as Perfume

In today’s episode of “Why Is This a Trend,” TikTokers are swearing by vabbing, a marriage of “vagina” and “dabbing,” which, just as it sounds, involves using your own vaginal fluids as perfume. The idea? To attract a date with those pheromones. The trend has taken off so much, Urban Dictionary added it to its website: “I’m going out tonight and I’ll be vabbing to get ready.”

According to The Tab, the term “vabbing” started in 2018 on a podcast episode of the Secret Keepers Club, hosted by Carly Aquilino and Emma Willmann. We first saw it on TikTok from users Mandy Lee (@oldloserinbrooklyn) and @jewlieah. (It looks like Lee has taken her video down.)

“I swear if you vab, you will attract people like a date or a one-night stand or you’ll just get free drinks all night,” Lee said in her video. Elle Woods should have been teaching vabbing instead of the bend-and-snap because it’s more effective.”

On the flip side, @jewlieah added “VABTOK” to her TikTok bio so she’s down to talk about it. “I’ve been doing it for a week and it’s been working out for me,” she says. She goes through the basics of vabbing, such as washing your hands before and after (duh) and holding off if you have an active STD.

So, does it work? Well, the pros say no. But of course, you can do whatever works for you! Dr. Jen Gunter, an OB/GYN and a pain medicine physician, took to TikTok to speak about the trend. “Humans don’t have a functioning vomeronasal organ, which is the organ that you need to actually process pheromones,” she says. “There’s no evidence that human behavior is driven by pheromones.”

So, there you have it! Maybe instead go for an enticing perfume, like Phlur’s Missing Person ($96 at Phlur), that some say “smells like being in love.”