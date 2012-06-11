No Longer Fear the Sun: 8 UV Hair Care Products to Help

To many of us, our hair is something we all take pride in. We cut it, color it, straighten it, and put it in messy buns with such finesse that it could be called a masterpiece. So when something we spend so much time and money on gets damaged, we tend to be a little frustrated.
So, do yourself a favor, and guard your hair even more with products that contain UV protection. The sun’s rays will no longer be a concern as these products stop color damage before it happens. Ranging from hair spray to conditioners, these products will shield your hair from the elements as they condition each individual strand.
Whether you have money to spend, or you’re on a budget, there is a UV hair care product out there for you. You don’t need to spend a fortune to keep your hair looking its best.
If you want silky smooth hair, this product is for you. It locks water out but keeps nutrients in to make hair color shine. ( Bumble and Bumble Color Minded UV Protective Polish, $28, sephora.com)
A paraben and sodium chloride free conditioner that takes hair care to the next level. It will leave your hair refreshed and energized.( Alterna Bamboo Color Care UV+ Rehab Deep Hydration Masque, $24, ulta.com)
This plant-based spray conditioner not only helps lessen hair damage, but it smells great too! (Babo Botanicals Cucumber Aloe Vera UV Sport Conditioning Spray, $16, online only, ulta.com)
I am such a fan of this hair spray. It is going to protect your precious locks from fading and provide a super strong hold for all day wear. (L'Oreal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold UV Hair Spray, $14, ulta.com)
No longer be afraid of humidity! This hairspray will lock your hair into place with a fine mist that also blocks out humidity. (Garnier Fructis UV Ultra Strong Hairspray, $3.49, target.com)
This outspoken brand is dedicated to making your everyday hair routine fun and easy. This spray will block UV rays and protect your hair from hot tools. (Not Your Mother's Beat the Heat Thermal Styling Spray, $5.99, ulta.com)
Ouidad has produced a fabulous spray that detangles your hair and shields it against the elements. (Sun Shield Sun & Sport Leave-In-Condtitoner, $20, ulta.com)
Like most people, I have been a fan of Fekkai for years. This spray will deliver thermal protection and put moisture back where it belongs. (Frederic Fekkai Coiff Pre-Style Thermal/UV Protectant, $25, fekkai.com)