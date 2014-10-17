How to Use Twitter to Predict a Breakup

Here’s something you never thought you could learn from Twitter: if a breakup is approaching. In a new study, researchers from Finland, Qatar, and Michigan analyzed the Twitter feeds of hundreds of couples and found that their tweeting activity changed significantly before and after a split.

Researchers began with about 80 percent of the public tweets from one 28-hour period in July 2013. They eventually filtered these tweets down to 661 couples who they knew were in romantic relationships (based on an intense study of their social media activity).

Observing these couples, the researchers looked at how communication changed right before and right after a breakup. Preceding the breakup, there was a decrease in the number of messages between partners, along with an increase in the number of messages each person sent to other users (A little pre-breakup testing the waters, perhaps?).

Once a couple seemed to be broken up, researchers noticed a marked drop in followers, and found that each person un-followed or was un-followed by about 15-20 people (a lot like the dividing up of friends that can occur in real life when people split).

Unsurprisingly, there was an increased usage of “depressed” terms after the breakup, and the person who was dumped was more likely to use those terms than the person doing the dumping. Some of the most popular post-breakup terms included “don’t,” “god,” “f—,” “single,” and “blessed.” Interesting choice of language, but researchers suggest it might indicate a move toward independence, using positive thoughts to heal their wounds, and cursing what had happened to them.

They also found that the overall tone after a breakup shifted from “I love you so” to “I hate when you,” which the researchers took to imply that many people are pretty public about their breakups online. Check out the (censored) word clouds below, which display the most common words and phrases from before and after splits.

So should you look to your feed to see what it says about your relationship? Well, it’s probably a lot easier to keep tabs on how your romantic life is holding up by, you know, talking to your partner. Still, there may be some subtle hints inside your feed.

Although this is only a preliminary study about how Twitter could factor into a couple’s life, those 140 characters can carry a lot of weight. In fact, a previous study found that excessive Twitter use may cause conflicts in romantic relationships. So if anything, this is just a reminder that social media is useful for so many things, but it probably shouldn’t play a starring role in your relationship—or your breakup for that matter.

Read these tips to make sure social media doesn't wreck your relationship and learn how to tell if technology is screwing with your love life.

This article originally appeared on Women’s Health.

