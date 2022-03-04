Wait, This New Men’s Skincare Line Is Actually Genius & Any Gender Can Use It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have to admit that anytime I hear about a gendered beauty product, I roll my eyes. We don’t need specific makeup for men or women since makeup is for all genders already, you know? But sometimes a product comes along that makes sense. Urban Skin Rx Men is just that. Founder Rachel Roff originally started as an aesthetician with her specialty being helping men with ingrown hairs. She’s going back to her roots with this line.

“I worked at a laser hair removal center, and I saw how much the treatments helped women on their bikini lines and underarms. So I decided to try it out on a male friend who had severe ingrown hairs on his neck,” Roff said in a statement. “After seeing such significant results, I took before and after pictures, made flyers and handed them out in every barbershop in Charlotte. And before long, I built up a large male clientele.”

Because hair removal didn’t make sense for all her clients, she came up with other ways to treat ingrown hairs and dark spots. She put all of that knowledge into four new products targeted to men but anyone who removes facial hair will find them seriously helpful. All products are powered by the brand’s Hair Bump Relief Vita-B3 Complex, a blend of niacinamide and aloe to help soothe razor irritation and improve the look of scarring caused by ingrown hairs.

Fans of Urban Skin Rx’s other products (men, too!) know how well they work to clear dark spots. These take it to the next level and they’re all under $13 and available at Target. It couldn’t be easier. Shop them all on March 6.

Daily Dark Spot + Oil Control Pore Refining Pads

Glycolic acid, lactic acid, witch hazel, salicylic acid and aloe leaf juice come together to reduce excess oil, clarify clogged pores and improve the appearance of blemishes.

Daily Razor Bump + Dark Spot Treatment

All these ingredients — plus niacinamide — work to reduce the appearance and incidents of ingrown hairs, razor bump and dark spots for

Daily Exfoliating Face Wash + Scrub

Get rid of dirt, oil and sunscreen with a blend of salicylic acid, jojoba beads, niacinamide and black tea.

Daily Even Tone Soothing Moisturizer

Hyaluronic acid and aloe hydrates, while niacinamide and provitamin B5 reduce the look of inflammation and irritation