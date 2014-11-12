Urban Outfitters Offends Again With Hillary Clinton ‘Nutcracker’

It’s time for your monthly update on offensive stuff Urban Outfitters is selling! For such a large national company, you’d think the retailer would have better advisors, yet we continue to cringe at some of the merch that’s spotted on the Philly-based brand’s site. The latest: A Hillary Clinton nutcracker.

The supposedly funny toy—a brilliant women with serious political ambition, ha ha—is rocking a pantsuit, and features packaging with some messaging like “Is America ready for this nutcracker?” while informing shoppers the gag gift has “stainless steel thighs” and that it “cracks the toughest nuts.”

Translation: Hillary is a ball-buster who emasculate men—a damaging message to send to the world about the person who may become the first female President of the United States, no?

The description of the $60 object on Urban’s website says: “They don’t make ’em like this anymore. This deadstock collector’s item is only available in a limited supply.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time the retailer made headlines with its merchandise: In September, UO was selling a vintage-style Kent State sweatshirt on its website that appeared to be splattered with red blood.

In case you don’t see the big problem, four students were killed and nine other people wounded on the Ohio university campus in 1970, after an Army National Guard Unit fired on folks protesting the Vietnam War.

Granted, Urban’s core clientele is fairly young, and likely thought the $129 sweatshirt was simply a cool tie-dyed piece, but they shouldn’t have even been given the option to buy it. Similarly, the brand got flak for producing a shirt with the phrase “eat less” on it, and came under fire last year for releasing a tee with the word “depression” printed multiple times.

We know the nutcracker is meant to be a harmless piece of kitsch, but it’s hard to swallow when it seems to be shrouded in misogyny.

What do you think of the Hillary Clinton nutcracker: Harmless or harmful? Weigh in!