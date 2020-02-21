Urban Outfitters’ New Beauty Offerings Now Rival Sephora’s, TBH

It used to be that only specialty beauty stores sold the kinds of products that got us excited to try—the Sephoras, Ultas and Sally Beautys of the world. But not anymore. Take a look at Urban Outfitters’ new beauty products, for example. The retailer is killing it in the beauty space, stocking innovative new products from brands that have us seriously stoked for what’s coming next.

It’s not just makeup and skincare, though there are some really great products from those categories. Urban Outfitters is expanding all its wellness offerings, including plant-based snacks, hair and skin tools and even sex toys. We’re talking a 360 approach to beauty and happiness here. Prices vary wildly, which means there’s really something for everyone starting at $5. Shop K-beauty favorites, CBD skincare, acne patches, press-on nails and more.

If you’re worried about missing out on those Sephora rewards points, Urban Outfitters does have a rewards program and if you shop as much as I do, you’ll score some $5 off coupons on the app. Of course, you’re still going to shop at Sephora and Ulta. But check out some of UO’s newest products, below. You might be surprised by what you find.

Derma E Vitamin C Gentle Daily Cleansing Paste

This affordable vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand is a dermatologist favorite for good reason. This cleanser uses ancient rice and calming turmeric to cleanse and even your skin tone, gently exfoliating dead skin cells.

Alleyoop Stack The Odds Multiuse Face Set

One of the buzziest new beauty brands, Alleyoop was founded by women to make self-care products and cosmetics easy and fun to use. This cream blush, contour and highlight set comes in a twistable compact with a mini mirror making it totally portable.

Color Club Neon Jellies Press-On Nail Kit

Get the jelly nail trend for way less with these fun press-ons.

Pretty Frank Pit Primer Soothing Armpit Primer

Sensitive pits? Same. Soothe redness and irritation from shaving with this balm that contains chamomile and argan oil.

Blunt Skincare Isolate Pure CBD Balancing Face Oil

This cannabis skincare company was founded by a Los Angeles-based chemist who wants to educate skincare enthusiasts on what the plant can do for your skin. This pure CBD isolate serum contains rosehip, black cumin and blue tansy extract to help soothe and balance irritation-prone skin.

Unbound Saucy

This saucer-shaped vibrator gets more intense as you squeeze.

