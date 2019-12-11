Urban Outfitters Is Slashing Prices on Best-Selling Beauty for Just One Day

It’s hard to remember a time when Urban Outfitters didn’t have one of the best beauty sections in retail. But it wasn’t that long ago when the company expanded both its beauty and wellness departments, as well as starting its own in-house brand. The company continues adding new and innovative products, of which are discounted during Urban Outfitters’ beauty sale. We’re talking favorite brands including CosRx, Nudestix, Slip and Queen V—all up to half off. But it’s only for one day.

The holidays are right around the corner so it’s the perfect time to pick up last-minute gifts for your friends, Secret Santa or party host who you barely know but want to get something chic for. Of course, with these prices, you should also gift yourself. Many of these products are great for travel, so if you’re heading away for the holidays, grab an eyebrow pencil, silk pillowcase or texture spray to make your life easier. Shop some of our favorites, below.

The OG pimple patches are still the best around.

We’re huge fans of this easy-to-use all-over face color that makes you look naturally sun-kissed.

If you’ve been wanting to grab a silk pillowcase, which can help you wake up with smoother hair, now’s the time.

