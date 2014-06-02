Urban Outfitters Beauty: Your Favorite Store Just Blew the Lid Off Its Beauty Department

When your go-to clothing store for all things with a unique urban edge announces they’ll be expanding their already awesome beauty offerings, we pay close attention. As of today, Urban Outfitters will be offering a much larger selection of beauty products both in-store and online at UrbanOutfitters.com. A combination of skin care, makeup, hair and apothecary items, the company will now feature a huge variety of products in their Beauty Shop, as well as an in-store Beauty Shop with makeup artists at select locations.

The store is known for hosting hard-to-find brands as well as up and coming labels, and this mentality will continue within the Beauty Shop. Brands like TONY MOLY, Face Shop, Poppy and Someday, and Holika Holika will find homes at Urban Outfitters. Considering the offerings currently include some of our favorite hair chalk sets and nail polish options, the expansion of the department can only mean more beauty products we’ll soon be obsessing over.