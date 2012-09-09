How To Get The “Urban Girl” Look From Derek Lam and Victoria Beckham

As much as we love watching an intricate updo going down the runway, what we really love to see backstage are the looks that we can actually try on our own. Guido Palau at Victoria Beckham and Orlando Pita at Derek Lam both styled “urban girl” hairstyles that, with a few tweaks, could be a great look for any woman.

Guido called the slicked back hairstyle, parted-down the middle — very “New York.” And while the runway look may have a lot of steps, the look can be simplified so that all girls can pull it off.

Orlando said the similar look at Derek Lam was inspired by his American sportswear collection. He referenced a young urban woman going about her day. “I didn’t want it to looked forced,” Orlando explained.

While the finished hairstyle looked simple, different hair textures required different preparations. Orlando used the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Hair Dryer for a 75% quicker drying time backstage. Once the hair was parted off to the side, Orlando finished each look with the PHYTO Phyto 7 Daily Hydrating Botanical Cream. He applied the cream to his hands first to work the product through the hair with his fingers for a more natural look that was slick on the top and textured on the bottom.

The hair was tucked behind the models ears and finished off with PHYTO Workable Holding Hairspray for a look that could be worn right off the runway!