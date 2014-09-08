Urban Decay and Chloe Norgaard Team Up For New Vice3 Eyeshadow Palette

Beauty junkies, get excited, because Urban Decay just announced their Vice3 eyeshadow palette, and named rainbow-haired model Chloe Norgaard as the face of the product. While the brand has certainly made a name for themselves with provocatively named products — Perversion mascara and the Naked palettes — the latest release may have a slightly calmer name, but the products are all about going wild, with some of the boldest, brightest, most intense eyeshadow colors we’ve ever been able to play with.

If you’ve had a pulse to the beauty world as of late, you’re aware that Chloe Norgaard is famous for bright, rainbow colored hair, often switching up the colors herself from month to month (and sometimes even week to week). Her love of bold colors has gotten her a many a high-fashion show (and a rumored Manic Panic collaboration that we’re all still waiting for), but we’re thrilled that this beauty’s role is expanding to the face of Urban Decay’s Vice3 palette, too. Keep an eye out for @UrbanDecayCosmetics on Instagram this week as they release a new makeup look on Chloe each day, celebrating the release of Vice3!