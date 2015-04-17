Get the Urban Decay Summer 2015 Look, Step-by-Step

When it comes to bold and bright beauty products, Urban Decay gets it right every single time. The brand may be well-known and well-respected for their cult Naked palettes, but if you’re looking to make a statement during a hot night out this summer season, their latest summer collection has you covered. Filled with high color lip glosses that you can apply and then actually eat with (without losing your entire look), as well as eight new shades of their insanely colorful eyeshadow singles. Plus, the brand is introducing a new soft, creamy blush called Afterglow that provides that perfect romantic flush.

Since we already know you’ll want to run out and try this anyway (because come on, that color!) we wanted to provide you with something you could actually use. Spotting the latest Urban Decay ads to show off their collection, we had to find out exactly what they used to get the look, so you could copy it exactly or pull it apart and sport the eye or lip individually. Below, here is how they created their summer 2015 look, just in case you want to steal it.

For the Eyes:

Prime the lids with Minor Sin Eyeshadow Primer Potion.

Apply Half Baked eyeshadow to the inner corner of the lashline on the top and the entire bottom lashline.

Apply Smog eyeshadow to the center of the lid using a classic shadow brush. For more intensity, wet the brush with All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.

Soften and blend out edges and crease by mixing Half Baked and Smog eyeshadows.

Highlight brow bone with Foxy eyeshadow.

Tightline lashes with Perversion 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil to the top lid.

Liberally apply both Subversion Lash Primer and Perversion Mascara to top and bottom lashes.

For the Face:

Bonus tip: Do your face makeup after the eyes, so you can clean up any fallout!

Apply your preferred foundation and concealer.

Apply Flushed palette in Strip to give shape and color.

For the Lips:

Fill in and line outside of lips with Ultimate Ozone.

Apply Revolution Lip Gloss in Bittersweet for a saturated full color lip.

Now, go rock your sultry, bold look – whether it’s for a hot date night or a fun night out with friends!