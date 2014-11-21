Urban Decay’s First Store Has Officially Opened, More to Come

Urban Decay has been the edgy, always-on-trend brand of every makeup junkies’ dream for years now, bringing us countless cult products and, of course, the Naked Palette. But, for a true UD fan, the pain of relentlessly searching for a sold-out item (hello, Naked3) is all too real, since the brand only sells online. Well ladies and gentlemen, that all stops now.

Urban Decay has officially opened their first store, in Newport Beach, CA, and we hear there’s more brick-and-mortar outposts to come. As sales executive Michele Solis – a makeup artist for the brand – put it, “When you walk in the store, it looks like you walked into one of the Vice palettes.” Which is of course, exactly how any Urban Decay employee (and founder Wende Zomnir) would want it.

MORE: Urban Decay and Chloe Norgaard Team Up for Vice 3 Palette

The new store has a chrome-and-purple color scheme, with countless makeup counters to try out products. And, yes, the store even has its own exclusive sets — including a Vice Limited Palette that you’ll only find in Newport Beach. (We wonder how long it will take to see them pop up on eBay, though). If you’re in the area, you’ve officially been warned!

Zomnir has hinted that she really does want to expand Urban Decay into more brick-and-mortar outposts — possibly with an East Coast location as their next spot, as the brand does plan to go bi-coastal in 2015. Could it be New York? We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.