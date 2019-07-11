Urban Decay Is Coming Out With 50 New “Naked” Shades

Coming off the “Pretty Different” campaign featuring Lizzo, Ezra Miller, Joey King, CL and Karol G, Urban Decay announced it’s launching a massive Stay Naked Collection. The “Global Citizens” (or beauty ambassadors) star in their first official campaign for the launch, a collection comprised of foundations, concealers, customizers, pH-adapting lip tints and a blending sponge. In addition to the five stars, Urban Decay tapped 50 (!) fans of the brand to model the new complexion products and let me tell you, the results are beautiful.

The star of the Stay Naked Collection is the Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation ($39 at Urban Decay), which includes a whopping 50 shades broken down by nine shade intensities, three mastertones and seven undertones. It sounds pretty complicated but here’s how I found my shade. You first choose your intensity from 10 (Ultra Fair) to 90 (Ultra Deep). I’m choosing 20 (Fair) for myself. Then, you move on to your mastertone in cool (C), neutral (N) or warm (W). I’m pretty neutral so I’m sticking with that one. Next, you find your undertone: pink (P), blue (B), green (G), neutral (N), yellow (Y), orange (O) or red (R). Again, I think I’m neutral. That makes my Stay Naked hue 20NN.

The buildable vegan formula is said to have a real-skin matte finish for up to 24 hours. Below, shade 71NN.

Once you find your Stay Naked Foundation shade, then you can figure out what Stay Naked Correcting Concealer ($29 at Urban Decay) based on a chart from the brand. There are 25 demi-matte, flexible vegan shades. Because I’m 20NN, my concealer shade is either 20NN or 20CP.

Something really innovative and new from the brand is the Stay Naked Pro Customizer ($29 at Urban Decay). Available in both White (for fair-to-medium skin tones) and Red (for medium-dark and deep skin tones), this mix-in lightens and darkens your complexion products to brighten and blur any discoloration. Use ’em to color correct and hide dark circles and acne marks.

To help apply and blend all the products, there’s the Build + Blend Sponge ($18 at Urban Decay). It’s a unique sponge with a silicone center that helps smooth makeup application without soaking up excess product that sometimes happens with makeup sponges.

Finally (I told you it was a massive collection!), there’s Vice Lip Chemistry ($22 at Urban Decay). It’s a collection of 12 high gloss tints that are said to react to each person’s pH and adapt to a custom lip shade. I’m especially into the brown-ish hue called Overload (below).

The entire Stay Naked Collection launches July 19 first on Urban Decay’s website and in Urban Decay stores. On July 21, it’ll head to Ulta, and to additional stores July 29.

