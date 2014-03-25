Beauty Buzz: Olivia Wilde Reveals Her Beauty Mistakes, Urban Decay Teams Up With Skullcandy, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Jennifer Aniston talks the current state of her career, what it’s like being in her 40’s as a woman in the “industry,” and her new gig doing voice-overs for Aveeno. [WWD]

2. One of our favorite subscription sample box companies Birchbox is now opening a brick and mortar store in NYC – with hopefully more to come. [NYT]

3. Urban Decay is teaming up with Skullcandy on a pair of headphones that coordinates with their new Electric eyeshadow palette. [Style.com]

4. Olivia Wilde talks beauty mistakes (like shaving her hair – uh, what??) and learning what your best beauty look is, for you. [People StyleWatch]

5. Learn how to lighten up your beauty routine in time for spring – if the warmer weather ever does get here. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Style.com