Urban Decay Is Launching Skin-Care With Rehab Makeup Prep Line

Usually, it’s the skin-care brands (read: Glossier, Origins, Tata Harper) that branch out into makeup—not the reverse. But this time around, cult makeup brand Urban Decay is getting in on the lucrative skin-care game. The brand that brought you the Naked Palette and the Vice Lipstick Vault announced the brand expansion on Instagram, saying, “Get ready UDers–we’re taking makeup prep one step further. It all starts with Rehab Makeup Prep—an exciting new lineup of products that scrub, cleanse, revitalize and hydrate—and ends with Meltdown Makeup remover to easily remove even the most stubborn waterproof makeup. Put it on perfectly, take it off totally.”

The six-piece line includes the Pretty Gritty Skin Polish, a vitamin C and rosehip oil exfoliant; the Hot Springs Hydrating Gel which reportedly uses water from actual hot springs; the Oxygenated Bubble Mask that forms a satisfying foam; the Pore Refining Peel that strips away blackheads; the hyaluronic-loaded Moisture Layer Eye Roller; and lastly, Lip Love, which is loaded with shea butter. As captioned above, Urban Decay will also launch another Meltdown Makeup remover in two new forms: a spray and an oil stick, so you don’t have to settle for plain ol’ makeup wipes.

Though the brand has yet to announce pricing or availability just yet, we predict most products will be priced between $20 and $40.