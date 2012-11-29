Urban Decay Redefines Their Naked Palette with Naked Basics

We don’t know a single person who isn’t obsessed with Urban Decay’s Naked palette, and considering we know a whole lot of beauty obsessed people, that’s saying a lot. There have now been two renditions of the palette, the first with 12 shades ranging from neutral to a few fabulous jewel tones and the second sticking with mostly gorgeous, shimmery neutrals. Both have been hot ticket items because they give any makeup maven almost everything they could need when it comes to eyeshadow, all in one palette.

Now, Urban Decay is releasing a new rendition of their Naked palette, with “Basics.” This all-matte palette is meant to be a companion palette, and is stocked with four new (and exclusive) shadow shades, as well as two existing favorites – Foxy and Walk of Shame. If you’re in need of some soft neutrals without the sheen, this is the palette you’re looking for. Plus, you can of course layer these shades to achieve any smokey eye look (or simple & soft look) that you desire.

But we’re warning you – stock up quickly, because like we’ve learned in the past, Urban Decay’s Naked line sells out quickly. Get ’em while you can (and a couple more for stocking stuffers)!

Where to Buy: Urban Decay Basics, $27, urbandecay.com