Urban Decay’s “Pulp Fiction” Collection is the Best Kind of Dangerous

It goes without saying that we love Urban Decay — how could you not between the killer Naked palettes and tongue-in-cheek product names? — but the brand that brought us one of the most well-loved cult products of our generation just gave us another reason to gush. Announced via Instagram on Monday, Urban Decay will be releasing a “Pulp Fiction” cosmetics collection July 16 on UrbanDecay.com.

Inspired by the Quentin Tarantino classic, the “Pulp Fiction” collection was inspired by none other than the film’s leading lady, Mrs. Mia Wallace, played by Uma Thurman. (Ladies, if you haven’t seen the film, do yourself a favor and spend two hours with one of the greatest movies ever created.) With a red lipstick, liner, and nail lacquer, plus a brown-toned eyeshadow palette and a Heavy Metal liquid liner, the collection is destined to be a success.