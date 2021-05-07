Urban Decay Is Launching A Prince-Inspired Collection & Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since Prince died, though for fans it feels like yesterday. So, the excitement for the upcoming Urban Decay Prince collection is fierce. The Prince Estate And Urban Decay announced the limited-edition partnership on Thursday, inspired in part by Prince’s creativity and personal style. Prince was known for his bold and unapologetic looks so we expect the makeup to be the same—with some purple hues, of course.

If you’re worried that Prince wouldn’t approve of this collaboration, know that it was done with members of Prince’s artistic camp. “I’m very excited for this collection. I hope it inspires you to make your own rules, just as Prince did for so many decades,” said Damaris Lewis in a statement. The actress, model, and dancer performed alongside the superstar.

“It’s incredibly important to carry on Prince’s legacy in a way that truly gets it right,” added photographer/director Randee St. Nicholas. “He challenged you to rise to his level of work ethic and intensity—not in a way that was threatening or fearful, you just didn’t want to disappoint him. He made you want to be your best, perform at the highest caliber and step outside of your comfort zone. When shooting, it was important to embody this boldness and freedom.”

We don’t know exactly what the products look like just yet but Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay brand co-founder, has been a huge Prince fan since the ’80s so you know she’ll do it justice. “We couldn’t possibly imitate someone as legendary as Prince, and to compare him to a palette would diminish what he represents,” she said in a statement. “It’s easy to say why this collection makes sense on the surface—his makeup looks and our shared love of purple—but we did our best to reflect his energy on a deeper level. We found his ethos of not asking permission to be who he was and owning it so boldly aligned with our values of breaking the mold and championing all forms of beauty.”

We’ll keep you updated on the launch later this month.