Lizzo, Ezra Miller, and More Are Part of Urban Decay’s “Pretty Different” Campaign

Since it launched in 1996, Urban Decay has set out to redefine what it means to be pretty. The cruelty-free brand set out to challenge the status quo, pushing the belief that makeup is for everyone and creativity reigns above all else. With the Pretty Different campaign, out today, it’s continuing this ethos.

“Pretty Different is our anthem for fellow makeup junkies who don’t subscribe to beauty standards,” said Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay’s Founding Partner, in a statement. “It’s our tribute to individuality because everyone is pretty different. It’s our approach to reinventing what it means to be a beauty brand.”

Urban Decay tapped five new spokespeople who it believes are trailblazers in being “pretty different:” musician Lizzo, actors Ezra Miller and Joey King, Colombian singer/songwriter Karol G and South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper CL.

“Our UD Citizens are dynamic, global voices that stand up for what they believe in,” continues Zomnir. “They are the true definition of ‘Pretty Different’ and embody the spirit of UD. Because being different doesn’t only mean being ‘weird’ or going against the status quo—it means you being you.”

It’s all about being inspired by different types of people with unique voices and different ideas of beauty. Joey King explained what it means to her on Instagram with the caption: “To me, being #PrettyDifferent means not giving power to the people who want to tear you down. I’m honored to be part of this FIERCE makeup campaign.”

The accompanying video to the campaign shows a bunch of women wearing the same outfit taking selfies and getting the same makeup done. An oversized makeup tutorial plays. Then each of the five ambassadors breaks out and paves their own way, “breaking” beauty standards.

The makeup is bold, fun and eye-catching. We can’t wait to see more from this campaign.