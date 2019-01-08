Urban Decay’s New Brow Collection Includes Microblader-Approved Stencils

Brow makeup can be tricky. If we go too heavy or too dark, things get scary fast and if we err on the side of caution with barely-there color, we lose the magic that defined brows give to the face. It takes pure skill to perfect your arches so they are bold, dark and full enough to wow, but stay natural-looking without looking like Sharpie lines. No matter what category you fall into, you’ll be happy to know that Urban Decay’s new Street Style Brow Collection takes the guesswork out of application.

Whether you have naturally full and bushy brows or sparse ones, like any makeup, the correct products can give you the exact look you want in minutes. While Urban Decay isn’t new to the brow game, this complete collection gives you literally every product and tool you need to create top-notch arches.

The most exciting part of the entire line is Brow Guides, a cheat sheet of stencils created in collaboration with LA’s most sought-after micro-blader, Audrey Glass. Hallelujah for no more lob-sided arches. Before it launches on January 15 on Urban Decay’s website, Sephora and Ulta, here’s a sneak peek all of the products, which fall under an affordable $30.

Double Down Brow

This putty-to-powder formula allows you to draw and define brows with buildable coverage so you can go as light or as dark as you please. It’s available in 7 shades and the formula is sweat and oil-resistant so you don’t have to worry about your arches fading mid-day.

$28 at Urban Decay

Brow Blade

This dual-side styler allows you to make hair-like strokes with ease. The waterproof pencil is great for definition and filling in, while the brush-tip stain creates a feathered look with tiny strokes of ink.

$20 at Urban Decay

Brow Endowed

Pump up the volume in your brows with this cream styler. Available in 8 shades, this two-step volumizer will fill in sparse areas and add depth, definition and intensity to your brows.

$26 at Urban Decay

Brow Finish

After adding your color, this taming and shaping product is key to a flawless look. This dual-sided brush combs stray hairs into place without making hair stiff and crunchy. It’s available in two shades, a universal clear or a shimmery bronze for a touch of glimmer.

$20 at Urban Decay

Brow Beater

This is a must-buy for girls with sparse brows. One side has a retractable brow pencil and the other a spoolie brush so you can replicate the look of real hairs. Though the formula will stay put throughout the day, you can pop this two-in-one in your purse and reapply on-the-go!

$12 at Urban Decay

Brow Guide

No more fretting about creating the perfect shape. These guides help you create he most sought-after brow shapes in the comfort of your own home. Simply line up the stencil and fill-in with color.

$12 at Urban Decay