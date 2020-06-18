Normani, G.E.M. & Camila Mendes are “Pretty Different” in Urban Decay’s New Naked Palette

A new set of stars has joined Urban Decay’s Global Citizens collective, which means it’s time for a new “Pretty Different” campaign. Normani, G.E.M. and Camila Mendes look incredible modeling the also new Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette. The bold purple hues pop against each of their skin tones. According to a press release from the brand, these women “personify the brand’s founding DNA,” challenging “the status quo by celebrating differences and embracing unapologetic individuality.”

Last year, Lizzo, Ezra Miller, Joey King, Karol G, and CL starred in the first “Pretty Different” campaign, alongside the launch of the Naked Honey Palette. This year is just as gorgeous and a bit more colorful. Each of the three women is wearing a blend of purple hues while blowing a purple bubble: singer Normani, Hong Kong singer-songwriter G.E.M. and actress Camila Mendes. We have to say, these are perfect choices for the campaign.

Want to get their look? Same. The Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette contains 12 ultra-pigmented purples and neutrals and a vegan, double-sided brush. There are metallics, mattes and shimmer finishes that are totally wearable even if you don’t have these ladies’ beauty skills.

