Urban Decay Just Announced a Major New Naked Palette

Late last night, Urban Decay posted a rather cryptic Instagram of a smizing, pink-haired woman who appeared to be staring deep into your soul, along with the caption “You asked for it…” And unless your detective skills were up to par, you might have missed the big announcement all together: Urban Decay will release a brand-new Naked palette in September, and founder Wende Zomnir gave it away in the comments: “The ultimate range of matte neutrals. Done the Naked way,” she posted immediately. “12 all-new exclusive shades of Eyeshadow.” Eeep!

Then, just this morning, the brand gave us a peek at the full palette, which includes new matte shades ranging from Blow, a champagne hue, to Blackjack, a chocolate brown. Even bigger news is that it comes in a square shape—a departure from the usual this-won’t-fit-in-my-makeup-bag rectangular shape the Naked palettes usually come in. According to the press release, “Wende can’t get enough of Extra Bitter (a beautiful burnt orange that’s destined for cult status) and Lethal (a unique reddish brown).” Also included is a blue-ish metal gray called Magnet and Instinct, a rose-gold shadow.

The palette rings in a $55 and will be available on September 18 at urbandecay.com, but you can sign up now to get notified the moment it goes on sale.