Beauty Buzz: Urban Decay Launches a Naked Smoky Eye Palette, Chanel Will Open a Spa in Paris, More

1. Brace yourselves! Urban Decay is launching a brand new Naked palette dedicated to smoky eyes. Mark your calendars—it hits stores in July! [Refinery 29]

2. Making over your bedroom, from lighting to even a light coat of paint, could help you get a better night’s sleep. [Daily Makeover]

3. Nail pro extraordinaire Deborah Lippmann reveals the contents of her purse, beauty products, yummy snacks, and all! [Beauty Blitz]

4. Would you ever use tea as a self-tanner? One writer tried the DIY and shared the interesting results. [Elle]

5. Chanel is opening up its first ever spa in The Ritz in Paris. So who’s ready to book a flight? [Allure]