This is the Best Part of Urban Decay’s New and Improved Naked Palette

I’m a bonafide beauty skeptic. If you call something a cult favorite, I want to know why and how, even though I’ll be side-eyeing you the entire time. Such was the case anytime a friend asked me if I could pull a few strings and snag an Urban Decay Naked Palette. Honestly, a pan with more than two color options has always intimidated me, so my experience with this one was admittedly limited. However, now that the Urban Decay Reloaded Naked Palette is here and my skills have significantly improved, I’m actually excited to use it.

If you’re new to Naked fam, here’s what you should know. The original Naked Palette is legendary in beauty circles. It was considered the gold standard of neutral eye makeup that you can feel comfortable wearing to work and happy hour. You had 12 colors to use individually or in tandem, all of which came in a slew of different finishes. Long story short: it was an all-in-one product that eliminated the need for other shadows in your collection. That was especially gratifying when you factored in the $54 price tag.

So you can imagine everyone’s disappointment when the brand announced that it would be discontinued late last year. Thankfully, before we could start investing in other Naked palettes–like the top-selling Naked Cherry or Naked Heat–rumors of a new original Naked palette popped up, sending our anxiety through the roof. And now we can finally exhale and get into this new and improved version.

Like the old version, there are 12 shades to choose from. But these are are brand new, non-boring neutrals in matte, satin and shimmery finishes. And because bigger is truly better, four of those shades come in larger pans for maximum use: Bribe (an ivory matte), Barely Baked (a soft gold metallic), Boundaries (a warm terracotta) and Blur (a light nude matte).

Now let’s talk about the best part, in my humble opinion. Remember that $54 price I mentioned before? This one is a more affordable $44, so your wallet can rest easy. Later this month, it’ll be available on and offline at Urban Decay, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and select Macy’s stores. If you’re in Los Angeles on February 10, bring your old Naked palette to The Grove, where you can use it as currency to get the Reloaded palette from an Urban Decay vending machine. Lastly, if you have no idea how to start using the palette, here’s a foolproof refresher that’ll make the process less scary.