Urban Decay’s New Naked Eye Sets Include Best Sellers For Way Less

I love glitter as much as the next person but most of us use a few core natural-looking products as everyday staples. They’re the things you buy again and again because they’re reliable and never look out of place no matter the occasion. Urban Decay’s Naked Eye Shadow Palette Core Collection set helps replenish those staples and at a major discount. It’s a QVC-exclusive set and you know the company always puts out stellar kits that make each product in it much more affordable. Often though, we don’t want or need every item in a makeup set. But this one features all the neutrals you need, plus a few key extras.

There’s a reason Urban Decay’s entire Naked collection is so popular. The eyeshadow palettes are just wearable and easy to use without a lot of effort. You can easily add a pop of color with neon eyeliner or some shimmery eyeshadow topper to add a little something extra to your natural-looking base. QVC’s Naked sets are perfect starter kits for a makeup newbie or a replenishment for someone who uses the products all the time.

You have two options: Naked2 and Naked3. Naked2 includes the eyeshadow palette of the same name, as well as 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion, Perversion Mascara, Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Original and All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray. Naked3 is similar and includes the rosy eyeshadow palette, as well as 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Demolition, Perversion Mascara, Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Original and All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.

If bought separately, these would all retail for about $157. But the set only retails for $94.50. And this weekend, it’s a steal at just $78. That’s like getting three for free. Hurry and grab one at QVC now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.