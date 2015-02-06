How It Works: Urban Decay’s Mascara Resurrection

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Whether it’s due to falling sleet and snow melting off your foundation or your lipstick pigment sticking more to your coffee mug than your actual lips, makeup touch-ups throughout or at the end of the day are inevitable. Sometimes we don’t mind the beauty task either. It gives us an opportunity to moderately change our look or add subtle drama without wiping off the solid skincare base we built in the AM. There are some products, however, that aren’t known for being buildable or easy to fix in the case of a makeup mishap, for that matter. See mascara.

Not only is mascara somewhat difficult to apply in more than one coat without clumping up your lashes, it doesn’t typically take well to touch-ups. What usually happens is that your lashes (which are probably dry and rigid from the formula already coated on them) end up clumping even more and looking flakey after the application of a few more coats—the total opposite of what you want from a touch-up. Urban Decay recognized this common issue and created a product that makes applying mascara way less of a cosmetics nightmare. Here’s how it works.

Product Perks:

The liquid formula softens the formula already on your lashes, making them pliable for a second mascara application.

You don’t even need to apply a second coat of mascara if you don’t want to. This clear-colored formula also refreshes the look of your mascara, leaving you with fluttery, separated lashes.

How It Works:

To really see the effects, make sure you have been wearing mascara for a bit before your touch-up. Take the Mascara Resurrection wand (it looks like a regular mascara wand) and run it through your lashes. This will soften your lashes, making them flexible, less dry and susceptible to clumping, and ready for another coat. Apply a coat or two of your favorite formula to see how this product helps with eyelash touch-ups.



Where to Buy: Urban Decay’s Mascara Resurrection, $16, urbandecay.com

