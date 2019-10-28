Urban Decay’s Holiday Gifts Are Here and I Want Them All

Holiday beauty sets aren’t just cute and fun—though, they’re that too. They also often include some totally new products, as well as value sets that allow you to grab a bunch of best sellers for way less than they would be if you bought each separately. Urban Decay’s holiday beauty sets for 2019 have all of that and more. The brand released eight new sets and a brand-new eyeshadow palette just in time for holiday shopping. Yes, it’s that time!

There are numerous people in your circle who would appreciate a beauty gift for the holidays. It might even be perfect for a housewarming party or White Elephant get-together. I know my mom would love the Urban Decay best sellers set and any setting sprays or primers. My little cousin would go crazy for the new palette that includes all the glitter shades she loves. Shop all the Urban Decay gifts below.

All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament in Original and Honey Scented

This cult-favorite setting spray is travel-sized and in a cute ornament you can hang from the tree.

Holiday Hall of Fame

Get four best sellers in pretty gold packaging: Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion Mini, Full Size 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion, Travel Size All Nighter Setting Spray and Perversion Mascara Mini.

Heavy Dose All Nighter Duo

This gift set includes two full sizes of the best selling All Nighter Setting Spray. The kit comes apart so you can give one to a friend and keep one for yourself.

Honey Eyeshadow Primer Potion Ornament

Bold holiday makeup calls for a serious eyeshadow primer. This limited-edition shade has a subtle shimmer.

Honey Pot Set

This honey-themed set includes a six-shade eyeshadow palette plus Full Size Honey Eyeshadow Primer Potion, Full Size 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Amber and Travel Size Honey-Scented All Nighter Setting Spray.

Party Favor Moondust Palette

Your holiday beauty look is set with this six-shade eyeshadow palette that includes pearlescent neutrals and jewel-like metallics.

Seeing Double – Eyeshadow Primer Potion Duo

Gift one and save one.

Seeking Sugar Duo

This set includes Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Midnight Cowboy and Perversion Mascara for a bold, shimmery look.

Sweet Little Vices Vice Lipstick Set

Get four mini limited-edition lipstick shades: California Honey (honey-flavored metallic golden orange with gold shimmer), Keep Tame (honey-flavored sheer medium warm nude), Bing (cherry-flavored bright pink comfort matte) and Red Hot (cinnamon-flavored bright red comfort matte).

