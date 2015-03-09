Urban Decay Teams Up With Gwen Stefani For Charity to Empower Women

One of our favorite bold beauty brands, Urban Decay, has teamed up with their first celebrity spokesperson to empower women all over the world: Gwen Stefani. A woman who has broken down barriers in her business and quite frankly, didn’t stop there, Gwen was an obvious choice for the brand who pushes boundaries every day, constantly encouraging women everywhere to embrace their individuality. Founder Wende Zomnir told us that she was first inspired by Gwen when Urban Decay was just getting started in the mid ’90s. “I saw her performing ‘I’m Just a Girl’ and I thought how cool and groundbreaking she was. Her success in being different and doing things her own way always empowered me, and made me believe that I might just pull it off too.”

This year, Urban Decay will be embarking on a new initiative, to empower women around the globe by giving back, announcing the launch of The Ultraviolet Edge. They will be supporting organizations that fight for the rights of women day in and day out, and for their first initiative they have teamed up with entrepreneur Karen Sugar and her organization, the Women’s Global Empowerment Fund. This fund gives women the opportunity to rebuild their lives in post-war Uganda, by providing them with business training, literacy programs and leadership development initiatives – and Urban Decay plans to donate three million dollars to this cause over the next five years alone! Gwen will be helping them to raise awareness for the initiative, and Wende agrees that it was the right time for the brand to bring a celebrity face on board, and she was a natural fit to add “awareness to what we are trying to do to empower women.”

So, how will they do this you ask? With your help! The brand has created a limited-edition Eyeshadow Primer Potion in a new shade, Enigma, and all proceeds from sales will go towards the charity until the products sell out. We all know how much we love their cult primer product, and this shade is a neutral matte (founder Wende Zomnir calls it a mix between Eden and and Original) so get your hands on it while you can – and of course, you’ll be helping a great cause.

Once Enigma sells out, The Ultraviolet Edge initiative will of course continue with other new, fun, limited-edition products in the future that will need your help for this great cause – so stay tuned!