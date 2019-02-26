Winter is Coming and So Is Urban Decay’s ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Collection

‘Winter is coming’ this April and we’re not talking about another snow storm. There’s less than two months until the final season of Game of Thrones arrives, which means we’ll finally know who rules the Iron Throne (or will we?). And since 99.9 percent of Americans are GoT super fans, we know parting from this hit series will be hard, to say the least. That’s why Urban Decay is dropping a new Game of Thrones-inspired collection that will let the show’s spirit live on (at least in your makeup kit).

While the brand hasn’t released official details on the new GOT-inspired collection, they took to Instagram with two teasers that we hope can hold us over until April. One of them showcases a metallic teal graphic eyeshadow and matching liner that we are dying to recreate. The other image showcases a monochrome bronze look with a highly-pigmented shadow and matching copper lip. We also got word that the new drops are inspired by the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. Which one do you think Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) would choose?

The Urban Decay x Game of Thrones collection is expected to drop in April, alongside the premiere of the eighth and final season of the show. And while we don’t know exactly what products will be in the collection (yet), we’re expecting this drop to be all about bold, rich color. After all, Urban Decay is no stranger to going full throttle with pigment.

And since we’re positive there will be a slew of new makeup goodies to snag, we recommend pinching pennies for the next month so you can act fast. As always, we’ll keep you updated on this drop as more deets become available.