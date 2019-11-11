Urban Decay’s Black Friday Sale is Giving My Makeup Routine the Facelift It Needs

Scroll To See More Images

While Black Friday is often synonymous with scoring deeply-discounted tech buys, it also means snagging amazing beauty deals from my favorite brands, including Urban Decay. And while its year-round discounts are always a major highlight, the Urban Decay Black Friday sale always comes through with the best savings. And now that the official deets for 2019 have been unleashed, well, I’m more than ready to upgrade my routine after months of procrastination.

Before I get into the lengthy list of markdowns (because I know you’re waiting with bated breath), it’s worth noting that UD rarely disappoints around Turkey Day. Last year, the brand offered up to 50 percent off on all of the Naked Palettes, which made me hopeful that they would dial things up a notch in 2019. With that being said, prepare to be overwhelmed in the best way possible by all of the markdowns, freebies and stocking stuffers up for grabs over an entire week.

From 11/28-12/1, get 25% off everything on the Urban Decay website and 30% off select items with the code CYBERME. When you spend $60 or more, you’ll get a free Grindhouse or deluxe sample of the 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion. If you spend $75 or more, you’ll get a free eyeshadow single in the shade Fireball. Oh, and as for what those “select items” are, they probably won’t be revealed until the sale officially begins.

On Cyber Monday (12/2), the site is still 25% off everything and 30% off select mystery items, but the freebie is different. This time, you’ll get a Moondust eyeshadow brush with a $60+ purchase.

If you have a winter vacay planned, set an alarm for Thursday (12/5) when you’ll be able to snag travel items for 50% off, plus a free Basic Bag when you spend $35 or more. And on Saturday (12/7), stocking stuffers are going for just $10 each, along with a free Luxe bag if you spend at least $35.

The Urban Decay website is filled with amazing liners, lipsticks, and eyeshadow products, making it a bit intimidating if you’re new to the brand. So, to arm you with some necessary shopping inspiration, here are some of the must-have items I definitely have my eye on.

Naked Cherry Highlight And Blush Palette

This all-in-one palette features a blush, highlight, and bronzer, making it perfect for those who are just starting off with the brand.

$23.80 at Urban Decay

Sweet Little Vices Lipstick Set

Lipsticks are another highlight from the brand, as Urban Decay has a variety of different highly-pigmented lipstick shades available in a variety of different finishes. But, should you be a bit curious as to what lipsticks to treat the beauty lover in your life, we suggest snatching this set, as it features four skin-flattering lipsticks that are enriched with nourishing honey.

$25 at Urban Decay

All Day All Night Travel Spray Duo

Finally, no makeup look would be complete without a bit of priming and setting spray, making this duo a must-have since it prevents makeup meltdowns from ruining the day.

$19 at Urban Decay

Naked Honey Palette

This delectable combo of amber, brown and bronze shades is the perfect way to warm up a makeup routine in the dead of winter.

$49 at Urban Decay

24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

This powdery plush version of the original 24/7 formula can be smoothly applied to the lash line and/or blended out for the sultriest smokey eye of your dreams.

$21 at Urban Decay

