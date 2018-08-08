StyleCaster
Share

Runway-Approved Updos That Work on a Variety of Textures and Lengths

What's hot
StyleCaster

Runway-Approved Updos That Work on a Variety of Textures and Lengths

by
Runway-Approved Updos That Work on a Variety of Textures and Lengths
18 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Allison Kahler.

We typically resort to the updo for one or both of these reasons: There’s a fancy occasion on our calendar or the weather leaves us no choice, otherwise we’d have sticky strands sticking to the back of our neck. And whether you’re opting for something as simple as a top knot or trying out a complicated chignon, preparation is key.

MORE: 50 Examples of Can’t-Look-Away Instagram Inspo From Celeb Hairstylists

For those with shorter hair, celebrity hairstylist Keka Heron recommends adding texture and volume with a dry shampoo. Also, don’t be afraid to experiment with the hair stuffing used to elongate model hair on the runways. Curly variations will also add dimension to a hairstyle that isn’t meant to be slicked back. If your hair is fine, shape tiny tendrils and for thicker textures, create larger ones.

Lastly, keep the following hacks in mind:

*You can never have too many bobby pins. Just make sure the grooved side is facing down for secure placement.

*You can never have too much hairspray.

*Teasing is your best friend.

Find your updo match in the gallery ahead; all textures and lengths included!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Beehive Style

For a protective style, such as braids or twists, swirl your strands into a towering beehive style.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Fishtail Topknot

For longer strands, get fancy with a fishtail topknot.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Milkmaid Braid

The classic milkmaid braid is always an option for long hair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Tiny Topknot

If you have fine, short hair, a tiny topknot looks just as sophisticated as a voluminous one.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Sweeped Up

For short, curly hair, simply sweep the hair up with bobby pins at the base of your head.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Slicked Back Low Bun

As long as your hair can be pulled back into a ponytail, a slicked-back low bun is cute and low maintenance.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Towering Topknot

For ultra-long hair, you can never go wrong with a towering topknot.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Topknot With Tendrils

A slightly smaller topknot with loose tendrils also works for slightly shorter hair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Bantu Knots

For naturalistas of every length, classic Bantu knots are a sure win.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Wet and Wavy Bun

For any hair length, a wet and wavy low bun looks beautiful.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Accessorized Bun

If you want to spruce up a low bun, add an accessory for extra flair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Ballerina Bun

The ballerina bun is quick and easy for short to medium-length hair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | French Twist

Go old school, yet stylish with a French twist for longer strands.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Intricate Braids

If you really want to stand out, experiment with intricate braided styles on long hair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Pompadour

A loose, laidback pompadour style will add dimension to textured hair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Cornrows

Cornrows into a topknot will also look gorgeous on textured hair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Delicate Low Bun

Try a delicate low bun with tiny braids for fine hair.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Loose Tendrils

Loose tendrils pinned down on either side will instantly transform super short hair.

Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 20 Best Toners, Broken Down by Skin Type

The 20 Best Toners, Broken Down by Skin Type
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Beehive Style
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Fishtail Topknot
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Milkmaid Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Tiny Topknot
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Sweeped Up
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Slicked Back Low Bun
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Towering Topknot
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Topknot With Tendrils
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Bantu Knots
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Wet and Wavy Bun
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Accessorized Bun
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Ballerina Bun
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | French Twist
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Intricate Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Pompadour
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Cornrows
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Delicate Low Bun
  • STYLECASTER | Updo Hairstyles for Every Length & Texture | Loose Tendrils
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share