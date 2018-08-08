Runway-Approved Updos That Work on a Variety of Textures and Lengths

We typically resort to the updo for one or both of these reasons: There’s a fancy occasion on our calendar or the weather leaves us no choice, otherwise we’d have sticky strands sticking to the back of our neck. And whether you’re opting for something as simple as a top knot or trying out a complicated chignon, preparation is key.
For those with shorter hair, celebrity hairstylist Keka Heron recommends adding texture and volume with a dry shampoo. Also, don’t be afraid to experiment with the hair stuffing used to elongate model hair on the runways. Curly variations will also add dimension to a hairstyle that isn’t meant to be slicked back. If your hair is fine, shape tiny tendrils and for thicker textures, create larger ones.
Lastly, keep the following hacks in mind:
*You can never have too many bobby pins. Just make sure the grooved side is facing down for secure placement.
*You can never have too much hairspray.
*Teasing is your best friend.
Find your updo match in the gallery ahead; all textures and lengths included!
For a protective style, such as braids or twists, swirl your strands into a towering beehive style.
Photo:
ImaxTree
For longer strands, get fancy with a fishtail topknot.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The classic milkmaid braid is always an option for long hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
If you have fine, short hair, a tiny topknot looks just as sophisticated as a voluminous one.
Photo:
ImaxTree
For short, curly hair, simply sweep the hair up with bobby pins at the base of your head.
Photo:
ImaxTree
As long as your hair can be pulled back into a ponytail, a slicked-back low bun is cute and low maintenance.
Photo:
ImaxTree
For ultra-long hair, you can never go wrong with a towering topknot.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A slightly smaller topknot with loose tendrils also works for slightly shorter hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
For naturalistas of every length, classic Bantu knots are a sure win.
Photo:
ImaxTree
For any hair length, a wet and wavy low bun looks beautiful.
Photo:
ImaxTree
If you want to spruce up a low bun, add an accessory for extra flair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The ballerina bun is quick and easy for short to medium-length hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Go old school, yet stylish with a French twist for longer strands.
Photo:
ImaxTree
If you really want to stand out, experiment with intricate braided styles on long hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
A loose, laidback pompadour style will add dimension to textured hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Cornrows into a topknot will also look gorgeous on textured hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Try a delicate low bun with tiny braids for fine hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Loose tendrils pinned down on either side will instantly transform super short hair.
Photo:
ImaxTree