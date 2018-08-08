Runway-Approved Updos That Work on a Variety of Textures and Lengths

We typically resort to the updo for one or both of these reasons: There’s a fancy occasion on our calendar or the weather leaves us no choice, otherwise we’d have sticky strands sticking to the back of our neck. And whether you’re opting for something as simple as a top knot or trying out a complicated chignon, preparation is key.

For those with shorter hair, celebrity hairstylist Keka Heron recommends adding texture and volume with a dry shampoo. Also, don’t be afraid to experiment with the hair stuffing used to elongate model hair on the runways. Curly variations will also add dimension to a hairstyle that isn’t meant to be slicked back. If your hair is fine, shape tiny tendrils and for thicker textures, create larger ones.

Lastly, keep the following hacks in mind:

*You can never have too many bobby pins. Just make sure the grooved side is facing down for secure placement.

*You can never have too much hairspray.

*Teasing is your best friend.

Find your updo match in the gallery ahead; all textures and lengths included!