Instagram Insta-Glam: Updo Hairstyles We Love

If you’re looking for a classic hairstyle that you can recreate in no time, an updo is the answer. Whether it’s braided, messy or a classic chignon, anyone can achieve this timeless look. Lately, we’ve scrolled past a few updo’s on our Instagram feed and we are loving the variety. From proms to weddings and even as an everyday look, chic updos are starting to edge out our regular ponytails as the go-to hairstyle.

We’ve put together some of our favorite updos from Instagram above to inspire you to try a new style or two. Take a look and see how the girls of Instagram make this look their own.

