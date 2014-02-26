Instagram Insta-Glam: Updo Hairstyles We Love

If you’re looking for a classic hairstyle that you can recreate in no time, an updo is the answer. Whether it’s braided, messy or a classic chignon, anyone can achieve this timeless look. Lately, we’ve scrolled past a few updo’s on our Instagram feed and we are loving the variety. From proms to weddings and even as an everyday look, chic updos are starting to edge out our regular ponytails as the go-to hairstyle.
We’ve put together some of our favorite updos from Instagram above to inspire you to try a new style or two. Take a look and see how the girls of Instagram make this look their own.
Whether you're heading to a fancy function or out with the girls, here's the updo inspiration you've been looking for!
We love how @Moi_martina literally put a twist on this look.
@Locks_by_leslie's bouffant style is just gorgeous, and the added braid is a great bonus.
@Laurakimsey brings vintage glam back. We also love her bejewelled headband, a great accessory for this look.
@Ceremoniallyyours puts her own special touch on the updo, and we can't wait to recreate this look.
What we love the most about @Neeski1's look is how versatile it is. We could rock this anytime and any place.
@Lilgorolka's updo is a beauty. We love how it looks elegant and carefree all at once.
@Hairbydorthi's updo is an intricate creation, and it's a great way to try something new.