Update Your Top Knot With These Beach Perfect Hairstyles

Whether you’re heading to the beach or just suffering through a humidity level that’s through the roof, getting your hair out of your face and off of your neck is crucial in the summer. Yes, we love our beach waves, but sometimes the occasion simply calls for a top knot. Considering the crazy popularity of the hairstyle, we figured it was about time to update the look with braids, twists and accessories that take your updo from functional to fashionable.
Make your look anything but boring this summer with an updated top knot that’s sure to stun. From French braids to tousled to oversized, your hair will inspire Instagrams everywhere. Take a look at some of our favorite new takes on the top knot above and tell us which you’ll be trying at the beach in the comments below!
Braided top knots are a step up from the norm, plus adding a headband will give things some extra flair.
Image via Photo Chambers
Photo:
Photo Chambers.
A French braided updo with a knot on top makes for a fun situation for the person sitting behind you at the beach.
Image via A Little Slice Of
Photo:
A Little Slice Of.
Add some bling to your knot with an adorable hair pin.
Image via Honestly Wtf
Photo:
Honestly Wtf.
We love this simplistic and minimal top knot of the braided variety.
Image via We Heart It
Photo:
We Heart It.
Simple but sleek at the same time, this top knot sits high up and has loads of volume.
Image via Dirty Little Style
Photo:
Dirty Little Style Whore.
Sport an adorable accessory to the side of your top knot, no matter the color, to coordinate with your bikini.
Image via Babasouk
Photo:
Babasouk.
Jazz up a plain top knot with a metal hair accessory.
Image via Tumblr
Photo:
Tumblr/Tumblr
Keep your hair off your neck but leave your bangs out for a face framing updo.
Image via Tumblr
Photo:
Tumblr/Tumblr
A swirl of different colors, right on top of your head!
Image via Lockerz.
Photo:
Lockerz
Add a little color to your knot: pastels or brights.
Image via Tumblr.
Photo:
Tumblr.