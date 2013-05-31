Update Your Top Knot With These Beach Perfect Hairstyles

Whether you’re heading to the beach or just suffering through a humidity level that’s through the roof, getting your hair out of your face and off of your neck is crucial in the summer. Yes, we love our beach waves, but sometimes the occasion simply calls for a top knot. Considering the crazy popularity of the hairstyle, we figured it was about time to update the look with braids, twists and accessories that take your updo from functional to fashionable.

Make your look anything but boring this summer with an updated top knot that’s sure to stun. From French braids to tousled to oversized, your hair will inspire Instagrams everywhere. Take a look at some of our favorite new takes on the top knot above and tell us which you’ll be trying at the beach in the comments below!

