Update Your Ponytail With These Celebrity Hairstyles

A ponytail is a great way to not only get your hair out of your face but also add a bit of flair to your style – but wearing a regular pony daily can get a bit boring. Whether you’re looking to update your usual ‘do or searching for a hairstyle to wear to your next holiday party, look no further. Celebrities have been rocking the ponytail lately on the red carpet and they’re certainly not boring.
From braids to sleek low ponytails, there are several ways to make this hairstyle new again. Leave a section of hair out below your ponytail and wrap it around your hair tie and secure with bobby pins underneath to make it more glam. Check out the slideshow to get inspired!
Blake Lively wore a long braided ponytail for a gorgeous mermaid hairstyle at the "Savages" Premiere in New York. For this ponytail, use a volumizing product and tease to get some texture. Add extensions if necessary. Secure it at the top with a cute hair tie and then do a fishtail braid.
At the "Hitchcock" premiere, Jessica Biel showed up with this gorgeous low ponytail. To get the look, tie your hair at the nape of your neck and then split your hair into two sections. Twist each section and secure each with a hair tie. Twist the two sections together and tie together at the end.
For a simple but chic ponytail, imitate this low "figure eight" ponytail on Taylor Swift. This YouTube video is a great tutorial on how to achieve this hairstyle.
Loose curls like Jessica Simpson's makes any ponytail glamorous. Finish off your ponytail by wrapping a section of hair around your hair tie.
Jennifer Morrison plays up her ponytail with a French braid that starts at the front of her hair and wraps around her ponytail in the back.
This could be a great hairstyle for a glam holiday party. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a high ponytail that was pinned underneath to make her long hair seem short. For this look, pull your back into a tight ponytail and give it plenty of volume by teasing it underneath and pinning it.
Elle Macpherson knows that a braid updates any ponytail. Gather a large section of hair underneath your ponytail to braid and wrap the braid around a high ponytail.
For a night out with the girls, rock a super high ponytail like Leona Lewis'. Keep your hair straight but give your ends a slight wave.
Jessica Alba shows another way to add a braid to a ponytail. French braid one side of your hair into a low side pony and wrap a thick section of hair around your hair tie.
