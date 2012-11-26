Update Your Ponytail With These Celebrity Hairstyles

A ponytail is a great way to not only get your hair out of your face but also add a bit of flair to your style – but wearing a regular pony daily can get a bit boring. Whether you’re looking to update your usual ‘do or searching for a hairstyle to wear to your next holiday party, look no further. Celebrities have been rocking the ponytail lately on the red carpet and they’re certainly not boring.

From braids to sleek low ponytails, there are several ways to make this hairstyle new again. Leave a section of hair out below your ponytail and wrap it around your hair tie and secure with bobby pins underneath to make it more glam. Check out the slideshow to get inspired!

All images from Getty Images.