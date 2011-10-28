UPDATE: Kate Middleton’s Hair Extensions Actually a Scar

Apparently the marking on Kate Middleton’s hair line was actually a scar from childhood. The Daily Mail spoke to a spokesman for the Duchess at St. James’s Palace who confirmed last night that it was the result of surgery as a young child. “The scar related to a childhood operation,” they said.

The palace declined to discuss what kind of operation it was but senior royal sources also confirmed that it had been ‘a very serious operation’ although they declined to comment further.

So rest assured everyone, Duchess Kate’s hair is real and we can all go back to being envious fools over those perfect locks.