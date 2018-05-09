StyleCaster
9 Celebrity Beauty Lines We Can’t Wait to Splurge On

Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

With the earth-shattering, industry-changing success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, more and more celebrities are dipping their toes in the beauty-business pond. With products from nail polishes and hair dye to science-perfected skin-care products, stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian, and Bella Thorne are trying to re-create the magic of Fenty Beauty. Maybe some of these lines will come close. Maybe some of them will fail miserably.

But one thing is for sure: We’ll be first in line to see what these famous names will come up with. Ahead, eight exciting celebrity-conceived beauty lines we can’t wait to splurge on. Each of these celebrities is known for her signature beauty secrets, whether it’s glowing, goddesslike makeup or cool, punk-rock hair, and they’re bottling them up and giving them away for a price.

Lady Gaga

Little monsters, prepare for a Gaga-inspired beauty line. According to The Blast, the singer's company, Ate My Heart Inc., filed a trademark for a new cosmetics company named "Haus Beauty," which will include foundations, eyeliners, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and something called "beauty milks." (Color us excited.) The line, which was trademarked in late February, will also reportedly include blush, lip gloss, perfume, facial cleansers, toner, scrubs, moisturizer, self-tanner, and nail polish, meaning that Gaga is in it for the skin-care game as well as makeup.

Jennifer Lopez

In March, J-Lo's makeup artist and friend Scott Barnes teased fans when he revealed on Instagram that he used a bronzer from Lopez's not-yet-released makeup line to accomplish her goddesslike cheekbones. "I'm using a bronzer that @Jlo is making its pretty amazing!! Shhh," he commented back to a fan.

A month later, J-Lo confirmed the news by announcing her upcoming makeup line with Inglot Cosmetics. The collection, which drops on April 26, includes 70 products with clever, diva-like names. One bronzer is named "Boogie Down Bronze," while a highlighter is titled "Livin' the Highlight."

The collection, which will be available for pre-sale on April 17, includes mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eyeshadows, and its signature bronzers. Along with 70 J-Lo-approved products, the singer will also introduce her Freedom System, which will allow customers to customize the shades that they want in their palettes. According to Inglot, there are more than 300,000 combinations. The line will be sold online and in select Macy's stores.

“What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette—which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!” Lopez said in a press release.

Kourtney Kardashian

Like her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney is also getting in the beauty game. In January, TMZ reported that the eldest Kardashian sister filed legal documents to trademark her name, "Kourt." However, instead of using her own name, Kourtney filed the trademark under her company's name "2Die4Kourt."

Though the documents didn't provide any details about Kourtney's upcoming beauty brand—other than it will be strictly cosmetics—if we know Kourtney, we can assume that the products will be 100-percent natural, organic, and free of any icky chemicals that would give her nightmares. Last year, on an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," fans discovered that Kourtney is working with Kylie's company, Kylie Cosmetics, on a clear lip gloss. Given that Kourtney hasn't made any official announcements on the collaboration, it's not unlikely that she scrapped the team effort and decided to go solo.

Bella Thorne

The "Famous in Love" actress is known for her over-the-top red-carpet makeup, so it was only a matter of time before she tried her hand in the beauty market. In March, Thorne revealed that she's working on a makeup line after a fan asked what shade of lipstick she was wearing in a selfie. The picture featured Thorne looking seductive with a gorgeous dark-pink color on her pout. "What lipstick color are you wearing? It looks gorgeous on you!!!!" a fan asked. "My upcoming makeup line!" Thorne responded.

Other than the lipstick, there isn't much known about Thorne's future beauty empire, but if we're judging from her recent red-carpet looks, expect a lot of pigmented eyeshadows and lip products and a healthy amount of glitter.

Serena Williams

After dominating on the tennis court, Williams is ready to conquer the beauty world as well. In March, TMZ reported that Williams filed documents to trademark "Aneres" (her first name spelled backward) for an upcoming beauty business. Williams initially filed the name for a fashion line, but it looks like she's pivoting to beauty.

In terms of products, Williams's company will run the gamut. Along with makeup products such as lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadows, eyeliners, and mascaras, Williams will also sell skin-care products, such as makeup removers and moisturizers, as well as colognes and perfumes.

Khloé Kardashian

Though Khloé has worked with Kylie's company, Kylie Cosmetics, on a collection of lipsticks and blush palettes, the youngest Kardashian sister is ready to do her own thing. According to TMZ, Khloé recently filed two trademarks to copyright the names "KOKO Kollection and "KOKO Kollection by Khloé Kardashian," a spin on her collaboration name with Kylie.

Like Kourtney, Khloé plans on selling cosmetics. Though the specifics aren't yet known, we know that Khloé is a huge gym rat who loves sharing the beauty products—from mascaras to dry shampoos—she takes with her to workout, so it's not unlikely that her collection will include several sweatproof, all-day-wearable beauty products.

Lindsay Lohan

The "Mean Girls" actress first teased her beauty business in January when she appeared on "The Wendy Williams Show" and told the audience that she was working on her very own makeup line. The screen then showed a picture of Lohan's makeup line, which appeared to include lipsticks, eyeshadow, and a cream foundation emblazoned with the actress's initials, "L.L."

A month later, in an interview with W magazine, Lohan revealed that her first product from her makeup line will be a lipstick that can double as a cream blush. She said that she developed the dual-use product so that customers can use it on their lips and cheeks without fear of breaking out. "If I have a cream blush, I want to be able to use it on my lips and not worry about breaking out after. So I developed one,” she said.

Gwen Stefani

Stefani is known for her platinum-blonde hair and punk-pop beauty, so we're hoping that her makeup line mirrors that. According to TMZ, the "Hollaback Girl" singer filed a trademark for the name "P8NT" (pronounced as "paint) for her upcoming beauty business. In addition to makeup products, such as lipsticks, powders, and eyeliners, Stefani's empire will also include skin care, with moisturizers and sunscreens, as well as hair products with hair dyes. The singer will also sell nail polishes (one of her signature beauty products in the early '00s) and perfumes, according to the documents.

Victoria Beckham

Though Beckham doesn't have a makeup line in the works, she's planning an exciting skin-care business. In March, the mom of four appeared in a Facebook live video in which she revealed that she was in the process of creating her own color (whatever that means) and launching a skin-care line. Though Beckham didn't reveal exactly what her line will include (all she said was there will be "creams"), she explained that she's hard at work in the lab perfecting the science behind her skin-care products. She also teased a new perfume.

“I am currently in the process of creating my own color, and my own line of skin-care creams and a perfume. As a woman, I want to make the things that I need in my life,
 the things that are missing," she said. “I’m having fun with the skin care, it’s going to be very scientific. I’m working with the best. I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can.”

Though Beckham hasn't created her own cosmetics company, she has worked with Estée Lauder several times on successful makeup collaborations. And while Beckham didn't reveal if Estée Lauder will be a part of her skin-care line, she did speak highly of her experience with the company. “I loved working with Estée Lauder. It was a huge success. It was me developing what I wanted in my makeup bag," Beckham said.

