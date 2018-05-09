9 Celebrity Beauty Lines We Can’t Wait to Splurge On

Victoria Beckham

Though Beckham doesn't have a makeup line in the works, she's planning an exciting skin-care business. In March, the mom of four appeared in a Facebook live video in which she revealed that she was in the process of creating her own color (whatever that means) and launching a skin-care line. Though Beckham didn't reveal exactly what her line will include (all she said was there will be "creams"), she explained that she's hard at work in the lab perfecting the science behind her skin-care products. She also teased a new perfume.

“I am currently in the process of creating my own color, and my own line of skin-care creams and a perfume. As a woman, I want to make the things that I need in my life,

the things that are missing," she said. “I’m having fun with the skin care, it’s going to be very scientific. I’m working with the best. I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can.”

Though Beckham hasn't created her own cosmetics company, she has worked with Estée Lauder several times on successful makeup collaborations. And while Beckham didn't reveal if Estée Lauder will be a part of her skin-care line, she did speak highly of her experience with the company. “I loved working with Estée Lauder. It was a huge success. It was me developing what I wanted in my makeup bag," Beckham said.