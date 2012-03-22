An Up-Close Look At Effie Trinket’s Nail Art In The Hunger Games

As much as we obsess over everything Jennifer Lawrence and Katniss when it comes to The Hunger Games, (tonight is the night!!!) it is no secret that Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket is the real star of the film when it comes to beauty. Thankfully, Elizabeth had the wherewithal to snap a few pics of herself all done up as Effie and posted them onto her website. (We knew we loved her for a reason!)

In the photos, you can see Effie’s intricate nail art up close and personal, and while it’s not exactly an everyday look, we appreciate the details and originality behind this manicure. Although, according to Elizabeth, this manicure had its draw-backs (she couldn’t even go to the bathroom while in costume)! Either way, we thank Elizabeth for giving us an up-close look at a manicure that we may have missed at tonight’s showing.

Elizabeth explained: “While on the set of filming The Hunger Games I took a few photos (actually a lot). The Effie makeup and fashion was just so intricate and detailed that I had to take photos to remember all the bits and pieces.”

And while we are totally obsessed with Effie’s nails, we also took notice of her pretty spectacular eyeshadow. You probably won’t see us with yellow/green shadow, but we could be persuaded to rock some blue mascara at tonight’s midnight showing.

