Uoma’s Affordable New Beauty Line Is Truly Inclusive In More Ways Than One

There’s been this old-school way of thinking about beauty that’s finally becoming passé. Previously, you had two choices: affordable beauty products made without sustainability in mind and very few shade options or expensive “clean” products that aren’t easily accessible to the masses. Uoma by Sharon C’s Walmart line proves you actually can have it all. Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter’s newest beauty brand launches today and it checks off off the boxes of what you’re craving this summer.

“Beauty comes in every color, budget, and lifestyle,” Chuter said in a statement. “We are stepping away from established beauty norms of being ‘category-led’ and, instead, recognizing the reality that we are serving a new age of category agnostic shoppers.” This line includes a 30-shade foundation range, cleansing oil, vitamin C serum, volumizing mascara, six-shade lip gloss/stain and waterless cleansing wipes.

Chuter is bringing nature-focused, vegan and cruelty-free products with recycled packaging to the masses—all at under $24. But that doesn’t mean she’s jumping on the “clean” beauty train that leaves out the average consumer and makes people feel bad about their purchases.

“I have always despised the term ‘clean beauty’ and the industry around it,” Chuter continues in the statement. “It’s less science and more misinformation, half-truths, and hysteria. Worst of all, clean beauty is the least inclusive space in beauty. I am delighted to be able to bring a balanced, science-forward, mumbo jumbo-free line into this space. Best of all, inclusivity is still at the heart of this range, along with price accessibility, high performance and the intersectionality between caring for ourselves yet being mindful of the planet we live in.”

OK, now let’s get to the products. Shop them all below and in Walmart stores now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Flawless IRL Foundation

This oil-free, medium-to-full foundation comes in 30 shades and features skin-friendly ingredients such as watermelon rind extract, apple starch and lentil fruit.

Go Awf! Au Natural Cleansing Oil

Remove dirt, sunscreen and makeup with this gentle cleansing oil that leaves skin soft—not stripped.

Cleansing Oil $14.99 Buy Now

Go Awf! 2 In 1 Water-Activated Cleansing Wipes

These innovative biodegradable wipes come dry but when activated with water, turn into hypoallergenic makeup removing cloths with argan oil extract and vitamin E extract.

It’s Complicated Glossy Lip Tint & Oil

This non-transfer lip stain keeps lips hydrated with avocado oil and hyaluronic acid.

Badder Boom Volumizing Mascara

You already know we love Uoma Beauty’s Drama Bomb Mascara. This one is just as volumizing and even features Kalahari melon oil, argan oil, castor seed oil and vitamin B5. And all for $8.

Supa’ Natural Glow Vitamin C Serum

High potency vitamin C doesn’t have to cost a million dollars. Choose from 10 percent vitamin C for sensitive skin and 20 percent vitamin C for all skin types.