See Jackie Aina and Patrick Starrr Turn Up Carnival-Style in UOMA Beauty’s New Campaign

Nigerian born, and LA and London-based founder Sharon Chuter went viral last year for her truly inclusive 51-shade foundation that features skincare benefits. Now, UOMA is back with the Black Magic Carnival Collection that’s sure to fly off the shelves, too. Chuter’s beauty brand is inspired by Africa and products have a nod to influential female icons. The inspiration for this new collection is the origins of Carnival through vibrant shades and textures.

The 8-piece, limited-edition Black Magic Carnival Collection features Jackie Aina and Patrick Starrr in campaign images. Surprisingly, this is the first time these two megastars have teamed up for a gig. The rich history of the festival season is portrayed through the colors and costumes seem on the beauty influencers and models, as well as the bold matte and metallic makeup shades.

Along with the launch, the brand is running a contest to find UOMA Beauty’s Next Beauty Creator. Post your Carnival-inspired makeup looks to Instagram tagging @UOMABeauty and #UOMACarnival. UOMA, Aina and Starrr will choose three people to win a $1,000 cash prize, and one person to win a $5,000 cash prize. The winner will also be on the brand’s social media platforms. Pretty awesome.

The Black Magic Carnival Collection is out on February 27. See all the goods, below.

UOMA Black Magic Carnival Color Palette

With matte and metallic shades: Trinidad (metallic olive green with gold flecks), Mardi Gras (metallic violet with blue flecks), Barbados (matte yellow), Oruro (matte rust), Notting Hill (matte orange), Rio (deep matte pink), Bahia (metallic gold), Tenerife (metallic copper), Mazatlan (matte chocolate brown) and Barranquilla (metallic reddish copper).

UOMA Black Magic Carnival Color Lipstick

There are two shimmer shades: Trinidad (bright fuchsia with metallic blue pearl shimmer) and Bahia (deep mauve with golden pearl dual-color flip).

UOMA Black Magic Carnival Eyelashes

Four unique styles take your look to the next level, including this triple-layer, cat-eye lash set.

UOMA Black Magic Carnival Face And Body Bronzing Highlighters

Two 3D strobing, light sculpting, face and body bronzing highlighters come in Notting Hill (a gold with rosy pink pearl) and Barbados (a warm bronze with gold pearl).

