Here Are All The Weird Lipstick Brands Your Instagram Is Obsessed With

You’re probably thinking, big whoop—some makeup brands I’ve never heard of and definitely don’t trust. Only the cold grip of death could pull me away from my comfort zone of Kylie Lip Kits and M.A.C Ruby Woo. We know; change is scary. But what if we were to promise you that lurking just beneath your Insta feed is a wonderful world full of indie, under-the-radar lipsticks that are actually phenomenal? High-shine formulas that have cult followings, glitter-packed bullets that are vegan and cruelty free, and matte liquid lipsticks that rival—no, let’s be real—trump anything Kylie has ever created?

Yes, dear reader, they all exist, as long as you know where to look (cough, Instagram’s Explore tab). But rather than have you dig through the three trillion plump-lipped selfies on your own, we very diligently rounded up the best of the best lipstick brands that are not only affordable, but also super pigmented with shades that flatter a range of skin tones. Get ready to kick your comfort zone—and possibly your paycheck—to the curb.