Here Are All The Weird Lipstick Brands Your Instagram Is Obsessed With

by
You’re probably thinking, big whoop—some makeup brands I’ve never heard of and definitely don’t trust. Only the cold grip of death could pull me away from my comfort zone of Kylie Lip Kits and M.A.C Ruby Woo. We know; change is scary. But what if we were to promise you that lurking just beneath your Insta feed is a wonderful world full of indie, under-the-radar lipsticks that are actually phenomenal? High-shine formulas that have cult followings, glitter-packed bullets that are vegan and cruelty free, and matte liquid lipsticks that rival—no, let’s be real—trump anything Kylie has ever created?

Yes, dear reader, they all exist, as long as you know where to look (cough, Instagram’s Explore tab). But rather than have you dig through the three trillion plump-lipped selfies on your own, we very diligently rounded up the best of the best lipstick brands that are not only affordable, but also super pigmented with shades that flatter a range of skin tones. Get ready to kick your comfort zone—and possibly your paycheck—to the curb.

Chi Chi Cosmetics

Chi Chi Cosmetics Dramatic Lip Lacquers, $17; at Chi Chi Cosmetics

Dose of Colors
Dose of Colors

Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick in Desert Suede, $18; at Dose of Colors

Photo: instagram / @doseofcolors
Give Me Glow
Give Me Glow

Give Me Glow Matte Liquid Lipsticks, $13; at Give Me Glow

Photo: instagram / @givemeglowcosmetics
Color Kill Makeup
Color Kill Makeup

Color Kill Makeup Mega Matte Lipstick in Playmate, $16; at Color Kill Makeup

Photo: instagram / @colorkillmakeup
Lola Cosmetics
Lola Cosmetics

Lola Cosmetics Glitter Lipsticks, $20; at Lola Cosmetics

Photo: instagram / @lolacosmeticsusa
LipLand
LipLand

Lipland Liquid Lipstick in Temple, $19; at LipLand Cosmetics

Photo: instagram / @liplandcosmetics
TheBalm Cosmetics
TheBalm Cosmetics

TheBalm Cosmetics Meet Matt(e) Hughes Liquid Lipsticks, $17; at TheBalm Cosmetics

Photo: instagram / @thebalm
Gerard Cosmetics
Gerard Cosmetics

Gerard Cosmetics Hydra-Matte Liquid Lipstick in Serenity, $12; at Gerard Cosmetics

Photo: instagram / @gerardcosmetics
Princess USA Diamond Dream
Princess USA Diamond Dream

(Hey, we can't help it that Instagram loves these) Princess USA Diamond Dream Mushroom Penis Lipsticks, $17; at Amazon 

Photo: instagram / @makeuponhermind
Makeup Monsters
Makeup Monsters

Makeup Monsters Matte Liquid Lipsticks, $16; at Makeup Monsters

Photo: instagram / @menageriecosmeticsupdates
OFRA Cosmetics
OFRA Cosmetics

OFRA Cosmetics Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Versailles, $20; at OFRA Cosmetics

Photo: instagram / @ofracosmetics
Black Moon Cosmetics
Black Moon Cosmetics

Black Moon Cosmetics Liquid Lipsticks, $18; at Black Moon Cosmetics

Photo: instagram / @blackmooncosmetics
Lime Crime
Lime Crime

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick in Saddly, $20; at Lime Crime

Photo: instagram / @limecrimemakeup
Lonely Planet
Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet Metallic Mousse Lipstick in Fascination, $15; at Etsy

Photo: instagram / @atomicmakeup
J. Cat Beauty
J. Cat Beauty

J. Cat Beauty Soft Matte Lip Cooler, $6; at J. Cat Beauty

Photo: instagram / @jcatbeauty

